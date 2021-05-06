How Much Is Jessica Alba Actually Worth?

Jessica Alba seemingly has it all. The star is a busy actor, wife, and mom and also works incredibly hard on her own business, The Honest Company. In May, Alba took all that hard work to the next level when The Honest company went public and debuted on the stock market (per The Street).

Alba explained to Forbes in 2015 that she was inspired to started the business because she didn't feel as though her needs were "being met as a modern person." She shared that she wanted "beautiful design like everybody else," but didn't believe that it should "be premium-priced, and it should, of course, be safe." The actor was particularly motivated by wanting to find clean and natural products for babies and children.

And it turns out Alba's foray onto the stock market was hugely successful. Per Bloomberg, The Honest Company closed at $23 on May 5 after shares were initially priced at $16 — and it sounds like the star was understandably very excited. "I feel like I'm in a dream, to be honest. Wow. Is this really happening?" she asked the outlet.

But how does all that business success translate into cash for Alba? Read on for all the details on her net worth.