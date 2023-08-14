What We Know About Johnny Manziel's Girlfriend, Kenzie Werner

Johnny Manziel was the first freshman to win a Heisman Trophy. The quarterback had a glittering future ahead of him before joining the list of sports stars who ruined their careers. But it wasn't only his career that Manziel blew up; his love life was equally as chaotic and disastrous before meeting his now-girlfriend, Kenzie Werner.

The tragic downfall of Manziel was fueled by his bipolar and substance use disorder. "I was self-medicating with alcohol. That's what I thought would make me happy and get out of that depression," Manziel told GMA. "When I would wake up the next day after a night like that, going on a trip like that, and you wake up the next day, and that is all gone, that liquid courage, or that liquid ... sense of euphoria that is over you, is all gone."

The athlete was charged with domestic assault and benched by his team, the Cleaveland Browns, before finally seeking treatment in 2015. People reports that a year later, he met Bre Tiesis, who he walked down the aisle with in 2018. However, Manziel and Tiesis divorced a year later amid accusations of cheating. "I don't do betrayal for a person I was devoted to, period. Vows were broken f**k money and f**k u and every other loser on here," Tiesis responded to an Instagram comment (via TMZ Sports) about their split. Manziel soon moved on to Werner, though. So, what do we know about Johnny Manziel's girlfriend, Kenzie Werner?