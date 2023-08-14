What We Know About Johnny Manziel's Girlfriend, Kenzie Werner
Johnny Manziel was the first freshman to win a Heisman Trophy. The quarterback had a glittering future ahead of him before joining the list of sports stars who ruined their careers. But it wasn't only his career that Manziel blew up; his love life was equally as chaotic and disastrous before meeting his now-girlfriend, Kenzie Werner.
The tragic downfall of Manziel was fueled by his bipolar and substance use disorder. "I was self-medicating with alcohol. That's what I thought would make me happy and get out of that depression," Manziel told GMA. "When I would wake up the next day after a night like that, going on a trip like that, and you wake up the next day, and that is all gone, that liquid courage, or that liquid ... sense of euphoria that is over you, is all gone."
The athlete was charged with domestic assault and benched by his team, the Cleaveland Browns, before finally seeking treatment in 2015. People reports that a year later, he met Bre Tiesis, who he walked down the aisle with in 2018. However, Manziel and Tiesis divorced a year later amid accusations of cheating. "I don't do betrayal for a person I was devoted to, period. Vows were broken f**k money and f**k u and every other loser on here," Tiesis responded to an Instagram comment (via TMZ Sports) about their split. Manziel soon moved on to Werner, though. So, what do we know about Johnny Manziel's girlfriend, Kenzie Werner?
The couple that parties together
The New York Post reports that Johnny Manziel and Kenzie Werner were first snapped together strolling on a Miami beach in April 2022. In one pic, she slathered sunscreen on her new boo while clad in a teeny beige thong bikini. Later in the night, they were caught on camera partying at Marion Miami restaurant and lounge. Werner posted a video on her Instagram story of Manziel fondling her breasts as she sat astride his shoulders, laughing.
According to her Instagram account, Werner is a microblading artist based in Houston. She includes a link to Bottled Blonde, a "Pizzeria + Beer Garden + Nightlife" joint where she works as a lingerie-clad server and hostess. Per her Only Fans page, Werner's also an adult model and webcammer. "Well, what are you waiting for?! Come see my wild side," her subscription offer teases. "Im offering a GF experience today message me if you are interested," a post reads.
In April, Werner and Manziel's relationship made the headlines for all the wrong reasons. TMZ reported that four graphic photos of a bloody and bruised Werner popped up on her Instagram story, captioned, "This is from Johnny Manziel," with a link to his Instagram account. However, the post was removed after just minutes, and Werner claimed her account had been hacked. Her rep insisted that no domestic violence had occurred and that the injuries were caused by a massive bottle of champagne hitting her at work.
Rocky road to love
Johnny Manziel and his girlfriend, Kenzie Werner, were back in Miami again in March. However, unfortunately, the couple's hot and steamy vacay took an unexpected turn after a passing bird offloaded onto an unsuspecting Manziel's head as he lounged in the sun. Werner posted a video of the incident on her Instagram stories (via TMZ). "Is that s**t on my head?!" A stunned Manziel asked while Werner laughed uncontrollably. "If you don't get that camera out of my face and get it off me, Kenzie, I'm going to wipe it on your f**king whole body!!" He warned, laughing.
Manziel has had a rocky road to love with career setbacks, accusations of domestic abuse and cheating, a divorce, and struggles with his mental health. Still, it hasn't been plain sailing for Werner either. In April 2018, she posted photos and videos on Instagram of her and a boyfriend she named "JD." In the caption, Werner shared that she was heartbroken by his death.
"So many words to say right now. I'm numb," she wrote. "I still can't believe it, but I know you're no longer struggling and happy. These last 6 months, you weren't yourself, but I know who you are as a man. You were the most amazing person to fall in love with. LOYAL, dedicated, strong, intelligent, DETERMINED, caring, generous, and outgoing." Werner credited him for making her a "better woman" and admitted to missing him daily. "Until we meet again," she concluded.