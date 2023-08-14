Christian Stolte's Real-Life Daughters Both Played Roles On Chicago Fire

Christian Stolte has not only excelled in his role on "Chicago Fire" but has also shared the spotlight with his kids. In case you're not privy to the firefighting drama, Solte has masterfully brought to life the character of Randy "Mouch" McHolland on the hit series since 2012 — having appeared in 239 episodes thus far.

Stolte spoke to StageRightSecrets to offer his thoughts on the show as the "Chicago Fire" cast and crew were approaching their 200th episode in 2021. "My perspective on 200 episodes of this television show is this: I have two daughters. One of them was 17 years old when this show started, and she is now the mother of three and is directing her own films and works in the camera department on many of the network shows," Stolte said. He added that his other daughter was a child at the start of "Chicago Fire" but had since gone on to begin her college career. "That's how long we've been around, and that's how old I am," Stolte said. Previously, Stolte's own daughters graced the screen in a few unforgettable episodes of "Chicago Fire."