Christian Stolte's Real-Life Daughters Both Played Roles On Chicago Fire
Christian Stolte has not only excelled in his role on "Chicago Fire" but has also shared the spotlight with his kids. In case you're not privy to the firefighting drama, Solte has masterfully brought to life the character of Randy "Mouch" McHolland on the hit series since 2012 — having appeared in 239 episodes thus far.
Stolte spoke to StageRightSecrets to offer his thoughts on the show as the "Chicago Fire" cast and crew were approaching their 200th episode in 2021. "My perspective on 200 episodes of this television show is this: I have two daughters. One of them was 17 years old when this show started, and she is now the mother of three and is directing her own films and works in the camera department on many of the network shows," Stolte said. He added that his other daughter was a child at the start of "Chicago Fire" but had since gone on to begin her college career. "That's how long we've been around, and that's how old I am," Stolte said. Previously, Stolte's own daughters graced the screen in a few unforgettable episodes of "Chicago Fire."
Christian Stolte's daughters were on Chicago Fire as kids
"Chicago Fire" viewers may recall the episodes of the fan-favorite series that featured Christian Stolte's daughters. In a Parade interview from 2021, Christian revealed that each of his two daughters has appeared on "Chicago Fire." He revealed, "My older daughter played my biological daughter. There was a storyline where there was an information leak and I was a sperm donor father, that type of thing." The episode was called "Forgive You Anything," and his daughter Corinne Anderson portrayed this character, who was named Lizzie.
Christian added, "My youngest daughter was, I think, the first person rescued in the pilot episode." He noted that, at the time, "she was small enough that Jesse [Spencer] handed her off to David [Eigenberg] after they crawled out of a residential fire." This daughter's name is Greta Stolte.
Additionally, the actor welcomed his family on the "Chicago Fire" set behind the scenes. In 2015, Christian posted a photo of Greta having her hair done by the show's hair department to Instagram. "Sometimes going to work with Daddy means [hair department head Tony Mirante] will pretty up your hair," Christian wrote. Now, Stolte's kids are grown up and pursuing their dreams.
Christian Stolte's daughters have continued in the entertainment industry
In the years since acting on "Chicago Fire," Christian Stolte's daughters have explored different areas of show business. Per her LinkedIn page, Stolte's youngest daughter, Greta Stolte, is currently studying business communications. In addition, Greta is pursuing acting while working as a hostess/server. Regarding her acting career, Stolte is represented by DDO Artists Agency and FORD/Robert Black Agency. Greta also cooks and bakes and has her own Instagram account, @GretaMakesFood, dedicated to this pastime. In 2019, Christian mentioned Greta's food account on his Instagram page, writing, "I find the whole endeavor quite impressive, myself."
In January 2017, Christian took to Instagram to document the experience of once again collaborating with his other daughter, Corinne Anderson. "Working with my daughter @corinne.anderson today on her show, a little number called 'Chicago PD,'" Christian wrote while sharing a photo of himself and Anderson posing together on set. Years after her "Chicago Fire" role, Anderson acted in a 2019 episode of "Chicago Med." She also worked in the camera department of "Chicago P.D." for 35 episodes and was a crew member of projects like "Transformers: Age of Extinction" and "Jupiter Ascending." More recently, in July 2023, Anderson celebrated her 29th birthday via Instagram with a series of throwback childhood photos. In response, Christian left a sweet comment, writing, "Happy birthday, tiny li'l cricket!"