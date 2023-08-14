The Law And Order Star You Forgot Played Anne Hathaway's On-Screen Romance

One of Anne Hathway's earliest on-screen love interests has become a huge "Law and Order" star. Most of Hathaway's characters have been involved in sweet, aspirational, or utterly tragic on-screen romances. And while conveying such a wide spectrum of strong emotions has likely put her through the emotional ringer, she did get something out of the deal (aside from the wads of money and worldwide fame). In "The Princess Diaries" movies, she pursued onscreen relationships with Robert Schwartzman and Chris Pine. In "The Devil Wears Prada," she was involved in a (super terrible) relationship with Adrian Greiner. Years later, Hathaway linked up with Chris Pratt, Steve Carell, and Jake Gyllenhaal for "Bride Wars," "Get Smart," and "Love and Other Drugs," respectively (via New York Post). And honestly, she has a few more fabulous leading men in her past as well.

Hathaway's most recent leading man is Jeremy Strong, who co-starred with her in 2022's "Armageddon Time." During an interview with People, Hathaway spoke proudly about working with her on-screen husband. "I think that because we were friends, we both felt a real ease for forgetting each other ..." she said. "So it's that great feeling that you have when you're with a scene partner and you just step off a really high cliff together at the same time." Years earlier, Hathaway shared a similar fondness for another leading man, who eventually made big waves on "Law and Order."