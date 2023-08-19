Did Holly Madison And Zak Bagans Get Back Together After Their Split?

Former Playboy model Holly Madison became famous during her relationship with Hugh Hefner and her time on the infamous reality series "The Girls Next Door." Since leaving the Playboy mansion, she's had some other notable beaus in her life, including her on-and-off romance with professional paranormal investigator Zak Bagans.

Madison seemed ready to quit dating once her relationship with Hefner ended. In a 2009 interview (via Entertainment Tonight), she said that she was "never dating anyone again." She added, "I don't need a man. I'm really happy with myself and being with my friends."

Madison later changed her tune when she started a relationship with event promoter Pasquale Rotella in 2011. Two years later, they tied the knot and over the years welcomed two kids. However, they ended up getting divorced in 2019 but seemed to keep things cordial.

In a now-deleted Instagram post (via People), Rotella wrote, "It is with love in our hearts and a deep respect for one another that Holly and I have amicably made the decision to separate." After their split, Madison didn't wait too long to bring a new love into the picture.