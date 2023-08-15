Love It Or List It Stars Hilary Farr And David Visentin's Relationship Explained
Just because two people are longtime co-hosts doesn't mean that they are the best of friends beyond the screen. For instance, "Mythbusters" co-hosts Adam Savage and Jamie Hyneman have been open about refusing to become friends, often butting heads when not on camera. When Kelly Ripa briefly co-hosted "Live!" with Michael Strahan, they, too, had a falling out due to differences.
But the same can't be said about the iconic duo of "Love It or List It," Hilary Farr and David Visentin, who have been faces of the HGTV hit show for more than a decade. The pair has chemistry like no other, leading fans to think they are also romantically involved. Even the two referred to their relationship as a "marriage" at one point. "Once I was chosen as 'Love It or List It's' on-air designer, I was paired with a few Realtors [as potential costars]. I had my eye on a tall, dark-haired guy with blue eyes, but David beat the competition, and the rest is history," Farr shared with TV Insider in 2018. "We were put together like an arranged marriage."
But even though the two often bicker like an old married couple on the show, they are not spouses in real life. Unbeknownst to many, both Farr and Visentin are involved with other people.
Contrary to popular belief, they are not married
Hilary Farr and David Visentin's relationship is — and always has been — completely platonic, with the two having been married to other people. Farr married her ex-husband, TV producer Gordon Farr in 1982. The two welcomed a son a year later but divorced in 2008, the same year "Love It or List It" hit the airwaves. It's unclear what led to their split, but Farr has chosen to keep Gordon's last name. She is also notoriously private about her personal life but has admitted she's a doting grandma in her free time. "I have 3 grandchildren whom I adore; they call me Zsa Zsa," she told Meaww in 2020. "That's all I'm telling you now."
Meanwhile, Visentin has been happily married to his wife, Krista Visentin, since 2006. They also share a son. And just like his work wife, Visentin has also sought to keep his private life under wraps. However, he previously revealed that his family resides in Barrie in Ontario, Canada. "I just love being by the water. I love the sound of it. I love seeing it from my house," he shared with Barrie Today. "I love running around the lake. "I love running around the lake. I use the boardwalk and I love to swim, although Simcoe is bloody cold and it doesn't warm up for a long time."
But they treat each other as family
Despite Hilary Farr and David Visentin constantly engaging in banter on screen, it's all done in good fun. Farr assured that while they may sometimes rile each other up, it's all forgotten once the cameras stop rolling. It's all part of their job at the end of the day. "We are good friends. But sometimes it's like having a brother around — he's annoying but you make each other laugh," the interior designer told Star Tribune.
Surprisingly, as close as they are now, they weren't buddy-buddy right off the bat, and it took some time for the duo to get into the groove of things. "It didn't start out that way. I would say it manifested over time as we got more comfortable with each other and felt like we could just say anything and recover from it," Visentin recalled in an interview with Realtor. "We're good friends, we hang out outside of the show. We go out for dinners, talk about the show, talk about life," he added, noting that the playful teasing extends in real life, too. "But we're both fairly competitive. So even outside of the show, we've been known to banter and we have to be very careful when we're in public because sometimes we'll just start in on each other. What you see on the show is kind of our relationship."