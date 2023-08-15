Love It Or List It Stars Hilary Farr And David Visentin's Relationship Explained

Just because two people are longtime co-hosts doesn't mean that they are the best of friends beyond the screen. For instance, "Mythbusters" co-hosts Adam Savage and Jamie Hyneman have been open about refusing to become friends, often butting heads when not on camera. When Kelly Ripa briefly co-hosted "Live!" with Michael Strahan, they, too, had a falling out due to differences.

But the same can't be said about the iconic duo of "Love It or List It," Hilary Farr and David Visentin, who have been faces of the HGTV hit show for more than a decade. The pair has chemistry like no other, leading fans to think they are also romantically involved. Even the two referred to their relationship as a "marriage" at one point. "Once I was chosen as 'Love It or List It's' on-air designer, I was paired with a few Realtors [as potential costars]. I had my eye on a tall, dark-haired guy with blue eyes, but David beat the competition, and the rest is history," Farr shared with TV Insider in 2018. "We were put together like an arranged marriage."

But even though the two often bicker like an old married couple on the show, they are not spouses in real life. Unbeknownst to many, both Farr and Visentin are involved with other people.