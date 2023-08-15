Ali Landry Moved On Not Long After Her Short Marriage To Mario Lopez

Shortly after Ali Landry annulled her marriage to Mario Lopez, she met her now-husband, director Alejandro Gómez Montverde. In an interview with Tinseltown Mom, Landry revealed that she had met him four to six months after her breakup with Lopez. "I started going to a Bible study and I was friends with his business partner, and that's where we met," she shared. The former Miss USA continued, "It was definitely a healing process for me. You're hurt and you have to figure it out and go through that mourning period. He was there through a lot of it and so supportive as well."

As noted by Today, Landry and Montverde married in 2006 in San Miguel Allende in Mexico and welcomed their daughter Estela Ines in 2007. Landry and Montverde went on to have their sons Marcelo Alejandro in 2011 and Valentin Francesco in 2013. Since the two met, they have worked together on several films, with "Bella" being their first. On working with Montverde, Landry told the audience during a panel at Cinema Palme D'Or, "I fell in love with my husband when he pitched me a film. Just to see the way he thinks, the way he sees the world, and the stories and the characters ... I had never met anybody like him. But to work with him on set is incredible." Landry is clearly happily married to Montverde, and although she went through a difficult experience with Lopez, she credits her once-husband for the person she is now.