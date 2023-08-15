How Charlie Sheen Feels About His Daughter Sami's Controversial Career
Charlie Sheen's daughter, Sami Sheen, decided to start an OnlyFans in June 2022. "Click the link in my bio," she teased in the caption of an Instagram post, making the official announcement on social media. It didn't take long for Charlie and his ex-wife, Denise Richards, to share how they felt about their daughter's controversial gig. "I do not condone this, but since I'm unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity," Charlie told E! News in a statement.
The "Two and a Half Men" star also stressed that his daughter is a legal adult and doesn't live with him, leaving him with little say in the matter, regardless if he agreed with Sami's decision. "This did not occur under my roof," his statement concluded. Interestingly, Charlie changed his tune about a week later, releasing another statement about his daughter's apparent self-expression. Based on what Charlie had said previously, however, no one saw the 180 coming.
Charlie Sheen says he supports his daughter's OnlyFans endeavor
Denise Richards, who shares two daughters with Charlie Sheen (she adopted another daughter in 2011 following her divorce from Charlie in 2006), supported Sami Sheen's decision to join OnlyFans in her own statement. On June 17, 2022, she penned a lengthy Instagram caption that further expressed support for her daughter's decision to earn some money by sharing photos of herself. A short time after Richards' post went live, Charlie released a second statement, saying that he fully supported his then-18-year-old daughter. Charlie said that Richards "has illuminated a variety of salient points, that in [his] haste, [he] overlooked and dismissed," according to Entertainment Tonight. He went on to say, "Now more than ever, it's essential that Sami have a united parental front to rely upon as she embarks on this new adventure. From this moment forward, she'll have it abundantly."
In the time since, Sami has been busy promoting her potentially NSFW content on social media and encouraging people to subscribe to her OnlyFans. And she recently marked one year of being a member of the OnlyFans community. "Cheers to 1 year with @onlyfans. I'm so beyond grateful for my subs thank u for always chatting with me," she captioned an Instagram post on June 14, 2023. But there's one more piece to the puzzle, adding another twist to the Sheen-Richards OnlyFans saga.
Denise Richards started her own OnlyFans account
Denise Richards decided to start her own OnlyFans account. "Ready ... here we go," she captioned an Instagram video of herself wearing a white dress and walking into the ocean. As for how Charlie Sheen felt about his ex-wife's decision to support their daughter in such a way, a source told Us Weekly that he was all for it. "He's saying more power to them both and isn't going to cause any fuss," the source said. You know what they say. Like mother, like daughter. We're just glad that Charlie has softened to the whole idea and didn't cause a massive family divide.
As far as Sami Sheen keeping up with her parents' wishes to keep her OnlyFans classy, she has been doing a pretty good job. In fact, she hasn't gone fully nude, nor has she overdone it, only really pushing the envelope in July. "This is my riskiest content so far," she captioned a post on Twitter. In the photo, Sami posed in a sparkly, see-through bodysuit. There's no word on how Charlie feels about his daughter kicking things up a notch.