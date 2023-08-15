How Charlie Sheen Feels About His Daughter Sami's Controversial Career

Denise Richards, who shares two daughters with Charlie Sheen (she adopted another daughter in 2011 following her divorce from Charlie in 2006), supported Sami Sheen's decision to join OnlyFans in her own statement. On June 17, 2022, she penned a lengthy Instagram caption that further expressed support for her daughter's decision to earn some money by sharing photos of herself. A short time after Richards' post went live, Charlie released a second statement, saying that he fully supported his then-18-year-old daughter. Charlie said that Richards "has illuminated a variety of salient points, that in [his] haste, [he] overlooked and dismissed," according to Entertainment Tonight. He went on to say, "Now more than ever, it's essential that Sami have a united parental front to rely upon as she embarks on this new adventure. From this moment forward, she'll have it abundantly."

In the time since, Sami has been busy promoting her potentially NSFW content on social media and encouraging people to subscribe to her OnlyFans. And she recently marked one year of being a member of the OnlyFans community. "Cheers to 1 year with @onlyfans. I'm so beyond grateful for my subs thank u for always chatting with me," she captioned an Instagram post on June 14, 2023. But there's one more piece to the puzzle, adding another twist to the Sheen-Richards OnlyFans saga.