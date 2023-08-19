How Princess Diana Embarrassed Prince William In Front Of Naomi Campbell

Princess Diana was known for her grace, charm, and beauty to the public but those close to her knew her for her wit. DJ of Boom Radio, Graham Dene, shared how Princess Diana had a "cheeky sense of humor" and once sent him a hilarious gag gift, per Express. "It was a white mug, with a caricature of Diana on it. She was wearing a low-cut blue leotard and had a top hat and cane in her hands while doing a high kick ... She bought the mug in Kensington Market, apparently, and sent them to various people and I was one of them," Dene recalled. He also revealed that the late Princess of Wales once told him a naughty joke about Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy but declined to share it. "It was a very rude joke and it's better if I don't say it — it would make anyone blush!" he warned.

Dene wasn't the only recipient of Princess Diana's jokes. Her trainer, Carolan Brown, shared with the Daily Mail, "I remember her playing pranks on Princess Michael. Once she waited for her to come out and get into her car and then she ran down in her skimpy gym outfit and waved her off. Diana had a huge sense of humor," adding that the princess "loved a dirty joke."

She was such a big fan of pranks that she pulled an epic one on Prince William for his birthday that he's never forgotten.