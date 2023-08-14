How Sydney Sweeney Really Feels About Those Glen Powell Cheating Rumors

When it came time for "Euphoria" star Sydney Sweeney and "Top Gun: Maverick" actor Glen Powell to start hyping up their new romantic comedy, "Anyone But You," they certainly accomplished their goal of getting people interested in seeing them together. However, all many potential viewers could talk about was the electric off-screen chemistry between the two co-stars.

There was the CinemaCon revelation that Sweeney's nickname for Powell is "Top Gun," per People. "I love when she calls me that," Powell teased when Sweeney playfully used the moniker. And in response to a social media photo of the co-stars with their heads pressed together, one person tweeted, "If you were to ask me 'what is the relationship status of these two?' I would have said maybe engaged." Well, Sweeney is engaged — to entrepreneur Jonathan Davino. But this little detail did nothing to stave off the rampant speculation that Sweeney and Powell had become more than co-stars, especially after People reported that Powell and model Gigi Paris had called it quits. This news broke after Paris reportedly unfollowed Sweeney on Instagram, but an insider insisted that the move had nothing to do with the cheating rumors that Twitter users were finding so captivating. "Gigi only unfollowed Sydney on social media because Sydney never followed her back," the source explained.

Sweeney and Powell kept their lips sealed in response to the drama — and it turns out that there's a good reason for their silence.