Ashley Olsen Secretly Welcomed Her First Child With Husband Louis Eisner (& We Love His Name)

Surprise! Ashley Olsen has secretly welcomed her first child with her husband, Louis Eisner, according to TMZ. The "Full House" star is said to have given birth to a baby boy in 2023, managing to keep her pregnancy, labor, and delivery completely private. She and her hubby have been together since 2017, but keep their romance completely off-grid. In fact, Olsen and Eisner managed to have a hush-hush wedding in December, exchanging vows in Bel-Air without anyone leaking the story until days later. At the time, Page Six reported that only about four dozen people attended the private ceremony.

Despite rising to fame at a very young age, both Ashley and her twin sister Mary-Kate Olsen have almost always tried to stay out of the public eye, which makes Ashley's secret baby news not all that surprising. In an interview with i-D in 2021, Mary-Kate described her and her sister as "discreet people," and added, "that's how we were raised." And while we'd love to get a glimpse of Ashley's baby boy, we are pretty certain she's never going to willingly share him with the world, so we'll have to just settle for the details that we do know, such as the little one's sweet name.