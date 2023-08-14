Ashley Olsen Secretly Welcomed Her First Child With Husband Louis Eisner (& We Love His Name)
Surprise! Ashley Olsen has secretly welcomed her first child with her husband, Louis Eisner, according to TMZ. The "Full House" star is said to have given birth to a baby boy in 2023, managing to keep her pregnancy, labor, and delivery completely private. She and her hubby have been together since 2017, but keep their romance completely off-grid. In fact, Olsen and Eisner managed to have a hush-hush wedding in December, exchanging vows in Bel-Air without anyone leaking the story until days later. At the time, Page Six reported that only about four dozen people attended the private ceremony.
Despite rising to fame at a very young age, both Ashley and her twin sister Mary-Kate Olsen have almost always tried to stay out of the public eye, which makes Ashley's secret baby news not all that surprising. In an interview with i-D in 2021, Mary-Kate described her and her sister as "discreet people," and added, "that's how we were raised." And while we'd love to get a glimpse of Ashley's baby boy, we are pretty certain she's never going to willingly share him with the world, so we'll have to just settle for the details that we do know, such as the little one's sweet name.
Ashley Olsen and Louis Eisner named their son Otto
Ashley Olsen and Louis Eisner chose the name Otto for their baby boy, per TMZ. According to The Bump, the name is German for the word "wealth." The name was super popular in the late 1800s and started gaining popularity again in the 2000s. Otto is the first child for either of the Olsen twins, as Mary-Kate Olsen was previously married, but didn't have any children of her own, though it's something she's wanted in recent years.
After Mary-Kate's five-year marriage to Olivier Sarkozy ended, a source told People that the two did not see eye-to-eye about having children. (He had two kids from a previous relationship.) "A few years ago, having a baby was not a priority for her. This has changed," the source shared. "Olivier has two grown kids and doesn't want more. Mary-Kate thought he would budge on that and he hasn't," the source added.
While it isn't the same as having children of her own, we're sure that Mary-Kate is ecstatic to be an aunt to baby Otto. And, if she does have a baby one day, we're positive her sister will give her some great tips on how to keep it completely under wraps.