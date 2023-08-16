Ashton Kutcher Once Helped Kate Beckinsale's Ex Prank Her

We all know Ashton Kutcher enjoys a good prank. A large number of A-listers can attest to this after falling victim to his elaborate practical jokes on the MTV series "Punk'd" — including Kate Beckinsale.

Although it's Kutcher's ex, Demi Moore, and not the "That '70s Show" star who scored an invite to Beckinsale's 50th birthday party, the "Underworld" actor apparently does love a man with a sense of humor. Beckinsale's exes include comedians Pete Davidson and Matt Rife, who, incidentally, enlisted Kutcher to help him promote his "ProbleMATTic World Tour." She's also quite the practical jokester herself. In a 2016 appearance on "The Late Late Show," Beckinsale had host James Corden and fellow guest Bill Hader in hysterics with her anecdote about the time she stuck a piece of chocolate between an unidentified bedmate's butt cheeks while he was sleeping. Her unfortunate victim didn't notice the melted candy until he was at work. "He was like, 'Oh my God, that's happened without me even feeling it,'" Beckinsale shared.

Beckinsale got a taste of her own medicine when she appeared on "Punk'd" in 2006, and things also got a bit messy (just not so sticky). Kutcher helped one of her exes set her up, but while the prankster in question has dated a famous comedian, he's not one of the stand-up stars who are part of Beckinsale's relationship history.