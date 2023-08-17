Matt Rife Took His Late Grandpa Steve's Death Especially Hard

Matt Rife shared a strong bond with his maternal grandfather, and he had a difficult time following his death. Back in November, the comedian penned a touching tribute to his grandpa, Steve Rife, who was his role model growing up. "This morning I lost my best friend in the entire world," Matt captioned an Instagram post. "The greatest man I've ever known. I've never loved someone so much. If I've ever made you laugh — it's because of him," he added. He went on to explain that he didn't have a dad growing up — Matt's biological father died when he was very young, and although his mother eventually remarried, he told Numéro that he never really "had a connection" with his stepfather.

After his dad's death, Matt and his mom lived with her father until he was 5-years-old. In the years that followed, Matt remained close to his grandfather. "Even through being a teenager. I would go to his house every weekend ... Our big thing was watching movies together every weekend," he told Numéro. While Matt tends to keep his posts light and airy (and funny, of course), there have been times that he's shared memories of his loved ones who are no longer with him. For example, four months after Steve's passing, Matt decided to do something special to pay tribute to Steve, which he shared on social media.