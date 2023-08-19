Bravo Stars Who've Dated Within The Network

Imagine working amongst a sea of genetically blessed co-workers. That's the reality for the reality TV stars on the Bravo network ... which results in a lot of mingling between stars of different shows. From the crazy crew of "Summer House" to single ladies from "The Real Housewives" and the rowdy gentlemen on "Southern Charm," the casts of these beloved Bravo series often end up dating one another.

Often times these reality stars and occasional co-workers' relationships are even instigated by Bravo bigwig Andy Cohen himself. The host of "Watch What Happens Live" often questions single Bravo celebs about other stars they'd like to date during segments like "Swipe Right or Call It a Night" on his late-night talk show, recently asking newcomer to the network, "The Real Housewives of New York" star Brynn Whitfield, about a variety of Bravo men.

But whether Cohen plays matchmaker or not, a whole lot of famous faces from the Bravo universe have started up relationships with one another, and we're rounding them all up, from couples going the distance like "Summer House" star Paige DeSorbo and "Southern Charm" star Craig Conover to some little-known flings you may never have heard about.