The Story Behind How Jay-Z Got His Stage Name

Shawn Corey Carter rules the music world with his wife, Beyoncé Knowles. Still, it hasn't always been that way. It's hard to believe it, but there was life before Jay-Z. In fact, at one time, he was just another up-and-coming rapper, rotating through a host of different stage names before finally settling on Jay-Z and beginning to build his empire.

And what an empire he's built. Per Forbes, the über wealthy singer, producer, designer, and businessman became the first hip-hop billionaire in 2019, and his wealth's doubled since. Jay-Z is now worth a staggering $2.5 billion.

It's far from his childhood when he grew up dirt poor in his beloved Brooklyn. Jay-Z's dad left when he was 11. His brother, who he shot when he was 12, became addicted to crack while Jay-Z hooked up with a gang and began slinging dope on street corners. "There was no one to police us. And we were out of control." Jay-Z told The Guardian about his hustler days. "Even when I was making terrible decisions, I was making them out of desperation rather than ignorance. I felt I was in a survival of the fittest situation." Thankfully, he eventually channeled his energy into music, releasing his first track in 1992.

Not surprisingly, there are 99 (or so) sketchy stories about Jay-Z floating around. But the story behind how Jay-Z got his stage name isn't one of them.