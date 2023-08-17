How Much Money Does Eddie Murphy Pay Mel B In Child Support?

When it comes to Eddie Murphy's long list of famous exes, Mel B is more than just a former flame; she's one of his many baby mommas too. However, Murphy wasn't exactly jumping with joy when he discovered Scary Spice was expecting. In fact, as Reuters reports, Murphy tried his hardest to deny he was the father. Still, science ultimately proved otherwise, and he was ordered to cough up a whole chunk of child support.

Mel B and Murphy first locked eyes at a party in Beverly Hills. Per the Mirror, it was 2006, and the actor was fresh off his divorce from Nicole Mitchell. The singer shared in her autobiography, "Brutally Honest," that sparks immediately flew. "It was as if a 2,000-volt electric current had passed between us," she wrote. Unsurprisingly, Murphy definitely wanted to be Mel B's lover, and they engaged in a heap load of hot and steamy "poetic sex." He proceeded to lovebomb her, showering Mel B with gifts, asking her to move into his mega-mansion, giving her a credit card with the order to spend, spend, spend, and even, allegedly, proposing.

However, according to the Daily Mail, devotion turned to discord when the singer fell pregnant, and Murphy demanded a DNA test. A bitter court battle ensued over upkeep when the two became three. They finally settled after a grueling 15 months, and the amount of money Eddie Murphy was ordered to pay Mel B in child support is pretty eye-watering.