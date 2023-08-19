How Princess Diana Inspired Nicki Minaj's Album Queen

In the leadup to her 2018 album, "Queen," Nicki Minaj explained how the People's Princess served as a source of inspiration due to her attitude and strength as a woman. Months before her album was released in August 2018, the rapper posted a clip to her Instagram in May from the bombshell 1995 BBC interview of Princess Diana interview after her separation from then-Prince (now King) Charles. In the clip, the ex-princess discussed how the royal institution viewed her "as a threat of some kind."

"I think every strong woman in history has had to walk down a similar path," Princess Diana answered as to why the royals were intimidated by her. "It's the strength that causes confusion and fear. 'Why is she strong? Where did she get it from? Where is she taking it? Where is she going to use it? Why do the public still support her?'"

Minaj — who long insisted that the powers-that-be perpetuated a 'Nicki Hate Train' against her — related to the Princess's sentiment. "God bless this woman's legacy & every woman who's ever felt like this," the rapper wrote in her caption, dubbing the Spencer-born royal as "#QueenDiana."

On her "Queen Radio" show in 2020 (via the Independent), Minaj once commended Prince Harry for leaving the royal family and related the situation to the death of his mother. "What happened with Princess Diana, we don't need a redo, a rerun, you feel me," she stated. "Everybody knows I love Princess Diana."