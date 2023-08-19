What The Young And The Restless' Bryton James Blames For His Divorce

Bryton James has blamed himself for the downfall of his marriage to Ashley Leisinger. On Maurice Benard's "State of Mind" podcast, the actor said that he met his ex-wife the same year he got his role on "The Young and the Restless" — at just 17. After seeing each other for six months, the pair were forced to split up as James was still living with his parents back then. However, they reconciled shortly after he moved out of his folks' and found his own place. "I was only there for maybe four months before I had my ex-wife move in with me," he shared. James and Leisinger lived together for about five years before tying the knot in 2011.

Upon reflection, James said had a complete understanding of what went wrong in his marriage. "It's all about insecurity. Because you don't know yourself, you're not insecure with who you are, what you want, and why you want it, you know?" He added that he was too young when he began a relationship and settled down with Leisinger. "Your 20s are for experiencing life not only away from your family, but without having another person attached to your every thought. When you're in a relationship ... everything you do, that person's attached to it," he said. "And to have the experience of truly being your own person, living on your own and having every thought attached to yourself, is something that I think is extremely valuable for every young person, and I didn't have that."