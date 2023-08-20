The Untold Truth Of Kate Beckinsale

Kate Beckinsale's decades-long acting career has taken her from corseted period dramas to Hollywood action blockbusters and just about everything in between. Coming from a celebrated British showbiz family, Beckinsale's Tinseltown career was never a given. But after she circumstantially arrived in the United States in the late '90s, she quickly rose through the Hollywood ranks to become one of the industry's top female action stars, much to the surprise of Beckinsale herself. Starring in big-budget films like "Pearl Harbor" and the "Underworld" series launched her into global-star status.

But as exciting as her on-screen life has been, her life away from the cameras has been equally dramatic. Her love life has been the subject of tabloid speculation. Her ultra-friendly relationship with her ex Michael Sheen, her marriage to "Underworld" director Len Wiseman, and her dalliances with much younger men have all made for juicy headline fodder. But the gossip hasn't stopped Beckinsale from living life her way — and she'll show it to you on social media. While she might seem like an open book online, there might be details about Beckinsale's life that you don't know about. So let's get to the untold truth of Kate Beckinsale.