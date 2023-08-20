What The Cast Of Lost Is Doing Today

When "Lost" premiered in 2004, it became a cultural phenomenon. Viewers around the world tuned in to try and understand what unfolded in each episode of the enigmatic series. The mystery of the island and the people stranded there intrigued audiences, and it didn't hurt that the cast was packed with a plethora of talented players, including a future MCU superhero, fantastic character actors, and many more.

Despite its initial success, "Lost" ultimately received criticism for its ending. However, the series concluded in the only way it could, and once the finale wrapped in 2010, many of the cast members moved on to other projects. Some actors retired for a bit, while others parlayed their fame from "Lost" into leading roles in other popular shows. It's a tale as old as ... well, television.

The actors featured here all played significant characters in "Lost" and remained for much of its production. In the decade that followed its conclusion, they went on to all manner of movies, television series, and more. Catch up with the people who brought Jack, Kate, Sawyer, Locke, Linus, and more to life in a series that still divides fans more than 10 years after its final episode hit the airwaves.