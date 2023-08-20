Kate Winslet's Daughter Mia Is Growing Up To Be Her Twin

Kate Winslet stole everyone's hearts when she starred in the 1997 film "Titanic" and went on to have roles in dozens of hit films such as "Finding Neverland" and "Revolutionary Road." It was on the set of "Hideous Kinky" that she met her first husband, director Jim Threapleton. The two quietly married a year later in 1998 at her school in Reading, England, and welcomed their daughter Mia Threapleton in 2000.

In 2001, Winslet and Jim announced their separation and stated that they would put Mia, who was 11 months old at the time, as their "first priority," via ABC News. Winslet would go on to marry her then-husband Sam Mendes in 2003 and together, they share their son Joe Alfie Mendes. After their divorce, Winslet wed her third husband Edward Abel Smith, and had her second son, Bear Blaze. Besides her career, Winslet's kids are at the forefront of her life and she shared with Deleware Online, "I have been a parent since I was 25. That's a large chunk of my adult life. Mother or father, it transforms you completely." Now, Mia is nearing the age Winslet had her, and like her mom, she's already become a successful actor.