Larsa Pippen's Prenup Drama With Ex-Husband Scottie Explained

The divorce between Larsa Pippen and Scottie Pippen was a messy one that took years to resolve. It involved a reconciliation, a fight over child custody, and a battle for their shared fortune. In October 2016, Scottie filed for divorce from Larsa — which coincided with rumors that she had an affair with Future. Although sources told Us Weekly that the pair were "separated for quite some time" when Larsa was romantically linked to the rapper. By early 2017, the long-time couple were trying to repair their marriage. The following year, in November 2018, they called it quits for good. This time, Larsa was the one who filed for divorce. Although, it would be several more years until the financial details of their divorce were resolved.

When Larsa Pippen and Scottie Pippen were married in 1997, they signed a prenup. After Scottie filed for divorce in 2016, court documents from Larsa claimed that both parties had agreed to scrap the prenup a year before, in 2015, per court documents obtained by TMZ. The former Chicago Bulls star was worth $50 million and seeking to "amend" his prenup with Larsa, plus he wanted to be "awarded ultimate responsibility" for their children, per court documents obtained by Radar. Larsa sought spousal support, while Scottie did not want to pay alimony. Details about the prenup are scarce, but Larsa ultimately wound up getting paid handsomely from the divorce. Although, it did not come easy.