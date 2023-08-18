Larsa Pippen's Prenup Drama With Ex-Husband Scottie Explained
The divorce between Larsa Pippen and Scottie Pippen was a messy one that took years to resolve. It involved a reconciliation, a fight over child custody, and a battle for their shared fortune. In October 2016, Scottie filed for divorce from Larsa — which coincided with rumors that she had an affair with Future. Although sources told Us Weekly that the pair were "separated for quite some time" when Larsa was romantically linked to the rapper. By early 2017, the long-time couple were trying to repair their marriage. The following year, in November 2018, they called it quits for good. This time, Larsa was the one who filed for divorce. Although, it would be several more years until the financial details of their divorce were resolved.
When Larsa Pippen and Scottie Pippen were married in 1997, they signed a prenup. After Scottie filed for divorce in 2016, court documents from Larsa claimed that both parties had agreed to scrap the prenup a year before, in 2015, per court documents obtained by TMZ. The former Chicago Bulls star was worth $50 million and seeking to "amend" his prenup with Larsa, plus he wanted to be "awarded ultimate responsibility" for their children, per court documents obtained by Radar. Larsa sought spousal support, while Scottie did not want to pay alimony. Details about the prenup are scarce, but Larsa ultimately wound up getting paid handsomely from the divorce. Although, it did not come easy.
Larsa Pippen walked away with half of Scottie Pippen's net worth
As the divorce between Larsa Pippen and Scottie Pippen was coming to a close, Larsa spoke about the tension she had with her ex on an episode of "The Real Housewives of Miami" that originally aired in February 2022. According to the Bravo-lebrity, Scottie was upset with how the divorce was unfolding. "If he doesn't get his way, he punishes me," Larsa said, per People. That episode was shot before the divorce was finalized.
More than five years after Scottie filed for divorce, the former couple's divorce proceedings finally wrapped in January 2022. "They worked together amicably, with the help of a retired judge-mediator and their respective attorneys, to come to agreement on all of the issues," David Glass, an attorney for the Bravo star told E! at the time. Later, financial details about the settlement surfaced.
According to court documents obtained by Radar in June, Larsa received 50% of Scottie's assets as of the day of their original separation in 2016 — his net worth was roughly $50 million at that time. The reality TV star also was named as an alternate payee for Scottie's Chicago Bulls 401k Savings Plan Trust. Not only did the Hall of Famer have to pay his ex half of his fortune, but he was ordered to pay it as a "cash lump sum ... as soon as administratively possible," per court documents obtained by Blast. After these details leaked, Larsa shared her thoughts on prenups.
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan talk prenups
When the embittered divorce battle over the $50 million played out over several years, Larsa Pippen felt the need to defend herself against those who accused her of only caring about money. In 2018, after filing for divorce from Scottie Pippen, "The Real Housewives of Miami" star took to Instagram to address her detractors. "I cried oceans after [Scottie]. I would do anything for him," Larsa wrote on her Instagram Stories, as reported by E!. "Ppl saying I'm a gold digger is insane. I don't care about money. I've had it my whole life," she added.
Once the divorce was finalized, Larsa once again made headlines when she became romantically involved with Marcus Jordan — the son of Michael Jordan – who famously was a long-time teammate of Scottie's on the Chicago Bulls. Larsa and her younger beau started a podcast together called "Separation Anxiety," and in July 2023, tackled the subject of prenups. The Bravo personality thought prenups could be very beneficial in the early stages of marriage but pointed out how they could possibly create inequities. "If I marry you and you have like a billion dollars, and you say, 'By the way, I'm only going to give you $100,000 after 20 years,' you're like, 'Wait, What?' It has to be fair. Everything in life has to be fair," Larsa said on the podcast. This came roughly 18 months after she had been awarded 50% of Scottie's net worth in their divorce.