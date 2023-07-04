Michael Jordan Gets Brutally Honest About His Son Dating Larsa Pippen

NBA legend Michael Jordan finally shared his two cents about his son, Marcus Jordan, dating the "Real Housewives of Miami" star Larsa Pippen. And well, let's just say that his reaction wasn't exactly a slam dunk.

Dating rumors between Marcus and Larsa started in September 2022, when they were spotted having lunch together in Miami, as reported by TMZ. At the time, a source confirmed to Us Weekly that the two were indeed an item, dishing that "Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks." It didn't take too long until the baller's son and the reality star became Instagram official, with Larsa even telling Tamron Hall that their relationship came to fruition naturally. "I didn't plan it like that. It wasn't like it was planned like that, I think we were just together a lot with our friends and it just happened," she said, noting that as opposed to what everyone had been assuming, she didn't meet Marcus until a few years ago. "I feel like a lot of people think that we've known each other our whole lives, which we have not," she explained. "We literally just met at a party four years ago and we were just friends."

Larsa also dished that they were "happy," but the same can't be said about Marcus' dad — the one and only MJ — who apparently disapproves of the relationship.