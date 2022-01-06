Scottie And Larsa Pippen Confirm What We All Saw Coming
Larsa Pippen landed on the national stage when she nabbed a role on "Real Housewives of Miami." However, she's much better known for her tumultuous relationship with the Kardashians. For a while, Larsa was a fixture on "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," where she accompanied BFF Kim on family vacations and could often be seen lounging around the pool with the rest of the entourage.
However, Larsa was noticeably absent from Kim's extravagant 40th birthday party in October 2020. Rumors began to swirl that Larsa and Kim were in the midst of a massive falling out. "The Kardashians felt Larsa wasn't bringing the best energy to their friendships and slowly drifted," a source told ET at the time. "No one has negative feelings toward one another, but they didn't see a reason to continue to stay close." It turns out that wasn't entirely true, though. Soon enough, Larsa gave her side of the story, which involved complaining about Kanye West calling her all hours of the night and some sketchy rumors about her past relationship with Travis Scott. When Larsa joined the 2021 reboot of "RHOM," her fallout with the Kardashians was a major point of discussion among castmates, who felt Larsa was only back because the Kardashians didn't want her anymore, per Page Six.
These days, Larsa is facing a loss of a different sort though, thanks to the breakdown of her marriage with Scottie Pippen.
Larsa Pippen is focusing on herself
After nearly three years, Larsa and Scottie Pippen finally finalized their divorce earlier this week. "I can confirm that Scottie and Larsa Pippen are now divorced, and that the divorce was finalized on December 15, 2021," their attorney stated on January 5, per Us Weekly. "All issues were resolved amicably. The parties are now focusing successfully coparenting their remaining minor children."
The end of Larsa and Scottie's marriage has been a series of complicated twists and turns. Larsa and Scottie first split back in 2016. They got back together but separated for a final time, reportedly because of the rumors that Larsa was having an affair with Future — something she has adamantly denied, per Page Six. Fans began accusing Larsa of betraying Scottie, but she was having none of it. "U don't know what you're talking about," she reportedly wrote in response to one accusatory comment at the time. "I held him down and still do. Just bc I don't air his dirty laundry doesn't mean it doesn't stink I just don't wanna do his laundry anymore."
Good news for Larsa, now that they're officially done, the only dirty laundry she has to worry about airing is her own — and what better place to do that than the "Real Housewives?"