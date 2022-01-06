Scottie And Larsa Pippen Confirm What We All Saw Coming

Larsa Pippen landed on the national stage when she nabbed a role on "Real Housewives of Miami." However, she's much better known for her tumultuous relationship with the Kardashians. For a while, Larsa was a fixture on "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," where she accompanied BFF Kim on family vacations and could often be seen lounging around the pool with the rest of the entourage.

However, Larsa was noticeably absent from Kim's extravagant 40th birthday party in October 2020. Rumors began to swirl that Larsa and Kim were in the midst of a massive falling out. "The Kardashians felt Larsa wasn't bringing the best energy to their friendships and slowly drifted," a source told ET at the time. "No one has negative feelings toward one another, but they didn't see a reason to continue to stay close." It turns out that wasn't entirely true, though. Soon enough, Larsa gave her side of the story, which involved complaining about Kanye West calling her all hours of the night and some sketchy rumors about her past relationship with Travis Scott. When Larsa joined the 2021 reboot of "RHOM," her fallout with the Kardashians was a major point of discussion among castmates, who felt Larsa was only back because the Kardashians didn't want her anymore, per Page Six.

These days, Larsa is facing a loss of a different sort though, thanks to the breakdown of her marriage with Scottie Pippen.