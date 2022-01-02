The Harsh Words Scottie Pippen Has For His Ex Larsa

Scottie Pippen's relationship with his ex-wife Larsa Pippen might be rockier than we originally thought. The NBA star and his ex moved forward with their divorce in 2018. Rumors swirled that their split was due to infidelity on Larsa's part, but "The Real Housewives of Miami" star denied stepping out on her husband of two decades. "I was married to him for 20 years, I did everything for him and my family. People change and that's what really happened," Larsa said in a since-deleted tweet, per TMZ. "Most people can't even imagine being in a relationship for a week so I know it's beyond imagination." She added, "Cheating wasn't the problem."

Larsa found herself in more relationship controversy when she moved on with young NBA athlete Malik Beasley in 2020. According to Us Weekly, the Minnesota Timberwolves player was still married at the time. Larsa claimed Beasley's marital status wasn't a concern when they got together. "It had nothing to do with me, so I wasn't thinking anything about it," Larsa said in an interview on "Hollywood Unlocked With Jason Lee."

Beasley brought more baggage than just his wife to his relationship with Larsa, as he was sentenced to 120 days in jail for a felony charge of violent threats, according to ESPN. Beasley celebrated his release from jail in August 2021, after his four-month relationship with Larsa ended, Us Weekly reported. Now, the "RHOM" star just revealed what Scottie had to say about her recent ex's legal issues.