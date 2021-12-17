Larsa Pippen Finally Reveals How She's Doing Without Kim Kardashian
Larsa Pippen and Kim Kardashian had a strong friendship spanning a decade. Not only did the newly-minted "Real Housewives of Miami" star have recurring appearances on the Kardashians' many shows, with her last appearance on "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" in 2019, but she also appeared in the earlier "Kourtney and Kim Take Miami" series.
Larsa was also there for Kim's biggest moments, from her marriage to and divorce from Kris Humphries to her finding love again with Kanye West. Larsa's kids became close with Kim and Kourtney's children, with the moms sharing photos of their many playdates. "I love you so much," Kourtney rushed to Larsa on IG in 2016 for her birthday.
However, in summer 2020, fans noticed that the Kardashians had unfollowed Larsa on Instagram. Kim's soon-to-be ex-husband Kanye West fueled the flames of speculation when he tweeted "Larsa" with no explanation. The tweet was quickly deleted, per Entertainment Tonight. A source told the outlet, "Larsa and the Kardashian sisters aren't friends anymore and have grown apart. The Kardashians felt Larsa wasn't bringing the best energy to their friendships and slowly drifted." But Larsa sang a different tune, saying during the Hollywood Raw podcast, "I just feel like Kanye was in a place where he, you know, he really didn't trust anyone with Kim." Now, Larsa is speaking out again, this time revealing how she's doing without Kim.
Larsa Pippen is 'living her best life'
Larsa Pippen is now back on TV screens as a star of the rebooted "Real Housewives of Miami." She addressed many topics of interest in the December 16 premiere episode, even speaking on her divorce from NBA star Scottie Pippen after 20 years of marriage. "People thought I wouldn't make it without Scottie," she quipped to her co-stars, per Page Six. She also opened up about how she's doing post-Kardashian friendship. "'People thought I couldn't make it without some old friends," Larsa declared to her pals as a picture of her and Kim appeared on the screen. "I'm great. I just basically want to, like, live my best life, have fun, do whatever I want unapologetically."
The sentiment echoes what she said during her "Hollywood Raw" appearance, stating, "I would never do anything to jeopardize our relationship, we are like sisters, like family. But if you have to unfollow me to make your home a better place, then do it." She added, "So, if Kanye feels he and Kim are better without me, then let them be without me. I'm OK with that."
Of course, Kim and Kanye have since divorced, so it's possible these two will one day reconnect — but don't hold your breath.