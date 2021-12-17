Larsa Pippen Finally Reveals How She's Doing Without Kim Kardashian

Larsa Pippen and Kim Kardashian had a strong friendship spanning a decade. Not only did the newly-minted "Real Housewives of Miami" star have recurring appearances on the Kardashians' many shows, with her last appearance on "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" in 2019, but she also appeared in the earlier "Kourtney and Kim Take Miami" series.

Larsa was also there for Kim's biggest moments, from her marriage to and divorce from Kris Humphries to her finding love again with Kanye West. Larsa's kids became close with Kim and Kourtney's children, with the moms sharing photos of their many playdates. "I love you so much," Kourtney rushed to Larsa on IG in 2016 for her birthday.

However, in summer 2020, fans noticed that the Kardashians had unfollowed Larsa on Instagram. Kim's soon-to-be ex-husband Kanye West fueled the flames of speculation when he tweeted "Larsa" with no explanation. The tweet was quickly deleted, per Entertainment Tonight. A source told the outlet, "Larsa and the Kardashian sisters aren't friends anymore and have grown apart. The Kardashians felt Larsa wasn't bringing the best energy to their friendships and slowly drifted." But Larsa sang a different tune, saying during the Hollywood Raw podcast, "I just feel like Kanye was in a place where he, you know, he really didn't trust anyone with Kim." Now, Larsa is speaking out again, this time revealing how she's doing without Kim.