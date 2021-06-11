The Truth About Larsa Pippen's Return To The Real Housewives
The "Real Housewives of Miami" is making a big return — this time, on Peacock.
The leg of the "Real Housewives" ended in 2013 after a two-year run, becoming one of only two "Real Housewives" series to be canceled, according to People. The 2011 series starred Lea Black, Adriana de Moura, Alexia Echevarria, Marysol Patton, Lisa Hochstein, Cristy Rice, Ana Quincoces, Karent Sierra, Joanna Krupa, and Larsa Pippen. The return of the "RHOM" was announced in February 2021, and, despite being made for Peacock, it will still be executive produced by Bravo star Andy Cohen. Former Miami housewife Lea Black told SiriusXM's Jeff Lewis Live in February (via Wonderwall), "I haven't told anyone that I am interested or not interested. I haven't commented to anybody." Although Lea was unable to confirm or deny if she would return to the new series, the former reality star did admit "they are trying to get a cast together."
Page Six reports that producers of the new "Real Housewives of Miami" made former cast members audition for a spot on the show, with a source confirming, "I hear everyone and their mother is auditioning." The outlet claims that former cast member Alexia Echevarria is confirmed to make a return to the show; Phil Collins' ex Orianne Cevey and singer Paulina Rubio are also expected to join. Now, sources are confirming Larsa Pippin will join Alexia as a real housewife, for a second time. Keep reading for more details.
Larsa Pippen has started filming 'The Real Housewives of Miami'
Larsa Pippen is officially headed back to the small screen as a housewife on "The Real Housewives of Miami," a rep for the reality star confirmed to People. The star is reportedly already filming the reboot for Peacock, along with her yet-to-be-announced new castmates. Larsa gained fame as the estranged wife of NBA player Scottie Pippen, with whom she shares four children.
Larsa is sure to bring all the drama to the reboot of the series, with recent dating rumors making headlines and prompting the reality star to spark confrontation on social media. The Miami housewife was previously dating NBA star Malik Beasley, who is 22 years her junior. The relationship sparked a frenzy, as Beasley was still married to Montana Yao. The NBA player later publicly apologized to his wife via Instagram, which led Montana to publicly comment on the alleged cheating scandal. The "RHOM" star responded via Instagram Stories, claiming she could "spend the day going back and forth" with Montana, "but woman to woman I would never do that, especially over a man" (via Cosmopolitan).
If the relationship drama weren't enough, the reality star has another storyline she can bring to the "Real Housewives" franchise: her fallout with Kim Kardashian and the rest of the Kardashian family. The "RHOM" reboot is already off to a dramatic start!