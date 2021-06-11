The Truth About Larsa Pippen's Return To The Real Housewives

The "Real Housewives of Miami" is making a big return — this time, on Peacock.

The leg of the "Real Housewives" ended in 2013 after a two-year run, becoming one of only two "Real Housewives" series to be canceled, according to People. The 2011 series starred Lea Black, Adriana de Moura, Alexia Echevarria, Marysol Patton, Lisa Hochstein, Cristy Rice, Ana Quincoces, Karent Sierra, Joanna Krupa, and Larsa Pippen. The return of the "RHOM" was announced in February 2021, and, despite being made for Peacock, it will still be executive produced by Bravo star Andy Cohen. Former Miami housewife Lea Black told SiriusXM's Jeff Lewis Live in February (via Wonderwall), "I haven't told anyone that I am interested or not interested. I haven't commented to anybody." Although Lea was unable to confirm or deny if she would return to the new series, the former reality star did admit "they are trying to get a cast together."

Page Six reports that producers of the new "Real Housewives of Miami" made former cast members audition for a spot on the show, with a source confirming, "I hear everyone and their mother is auditioning." The outlet claims that former cast member Alexia Echevarria is confirmed to make a return to the show; Phil Collins' ex Orianne Cevey and singer Paulina Rubio are also expected to join. Now, sources are confirming Larsa Pippin will join Alexia as a real housewife, for a second time. Keep reading for more details.