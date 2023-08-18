A Look At Eddie Fisher And Elizabeth Taylor's Tumultuous Marriage

Elizabeth Taylor loved three things in life: diamonds, drama, and wedding dresses. And her tumultuous marriage to Philadelphia-born crooner Eddie Fisher included them all. The list of Taylor's ex-husbands is extensive. Per People, she married eight times and racked up seven spouses. Taylor was 18 when she wed Conrad "Nicky" Hilton in 1950. However, it was a messy and short-lived union, and the couple divorced in 1951. Husband number two was Michael Wilding. They said "I do" in 1952 and welcomed two sons before parting ways in 1957. Next up was Mike Todd; they married in 1957, and it was a loving and stable relationship, resulting in a daughter. However, sadly, he died in a plane crash in 1958.

According to Woman's World, Fisher was number four. They wed in 1959 but split in 1964 after she embarked on an affair with husband number five, Richard Burton. Taylor and Burton were a mix of passion and poison. They married in 1964 and divorced a decade later. In 1975 they gave love a second shot but split after less than a year. Husband number six was John Warner. They wed in 1976 and divorced in 1982. Finally, Taylor married Larry Fortensky in 1991. They parted ways in 1996.

Of all Taylor's spouses, Burton and Fisher were the standouts in her colorful marital life. Taylor and Burton's relationship was troubled, to say the least. Still, Eddie Fisher and Elizabeth Taylor's tumultuous marriage managed to give their rocky romance a run for its money.