The Two Bold And The Beautiful Leading Women Who Couldn't Get Along Off Screen

"The Bold and the Beautiful" fans know you are either a Brooke Logan girl or you've got Doc Taylor Hayes' back. You can't root for both, especially in the same scene. Their feud rivals the great showdowns between Carly Corinthos and Nina Reeves on "General Hospital," Sami Brady and Nicole Walker on "Days of Our Lives," and even the smackdowns delivered by "The Young and the Restless" greats Katherine Chancellor and Jill Abbott.

While many believe that Brooke and Taylor's feuding all comes down to the love of Ridge Forrester, the tailor is only but one aspect of their decades-long fight. After all, they have also fought over bedding rights to Nick Marone, Bill Spencer, and even Ridge's dad, Eric Forrester, over the years. But these days the psychiatrist and the fashion designer also can't stop meddling in their children's lives and regularly face off as a result.

While soap opera writers have come up with some epic storylines, there was a time when the behind-the-scenes gossip was as good as a "B&B" episode. The story goes that Katherine Kelly Lang, who plays Brooke, and Hunter Tylo, who formerly played Taylor, weren't on the friendliest of terms. And the speculation was sparked by a single social media post.