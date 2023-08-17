Lawyers Tell Us Why Sam Asghari WON'T Dare Expose Britney Spears

Sam Asghari has filed for divorce from Britney Spears after 14 months of marriage, according to TMZ. In the time since the news broke, there have been numerous reports indicating that the former couple had an "iron clad" prenuptial agreement that was put in place to protect the singer and her assets, suggesting a smooth dissolution of marriage. However, there has also been some chatter about Asghari getting ready to attempt to renegotiate that pre-martial contract. A source tells Page Six that Asghari is preparing to make a move in hopes of getting more money out of his soon-to-be ex-wife and that he's ready to go public with "extraordinarily embarrassing information" if she does not comply. At Nicki Swift, we often like to get a professional's opinion on matters just like this, so we reached out to a couple of lawyers who were more than happy to weigh in.

First, the president of Los Angeles-based West Coast Trial Lawyers and former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani set the record straight on the report that Asghari is threatening to release information about Spears if she refuses to make changes to their prenup. "California law prohibits people from threatening to release damaging information for financial gain. The law also applies to threats to gain an advantage in a civil dispute, such a divorce proceeding. That's extortion and it's a crime," Rahmani tells us. And there could be another legal layer on top of this.