Adam Sandler's Daughters Sunny And Sadie Are Growing Up Fast

With the arrival of his daughter Sadie Madison Sandler in 2006, "Big Daddy" star Adam Sandler landed a lead role in the comedy of errors that is daddyhood. The sequel followed in 2008 when Sandler and his wife Jackie welcomed baby No. 2, another daughter they named Sunny Madeline Sandler.

In a 2008 appearance on "Live with Regis and Kelly" (via People), Adam recounted how Sadie helped surprise him with the news that another baby was on the way. She'd stayed up past her bedtime to give her dad a wrapped gift, and it turned out to be a positive pregnancy test. "I was like, 'Woowww,'" the actor recalled.

We're just going to guess that Adam's daughters didn't get to watch that "Billy Madison" scene about how cool it is to pee your pants until they were old enough to know better, but apparently, pants-wetting wasn't his biggest parenting concern during the girls' early years. "The idea of my kids being spoiled, I go to sleep thinking about it and I wake up thinking about it," he said at a 2010 press conference, per the Boston Herald. However, this didn't stop Adam from raising his daughters to be big benefactors of nepotism. After seeing how Sadie and Sunny have grown up to be such bright young stars, we have to say that their father made the right call.