How Many Kids Does Emily Deschanel Have?

Emily Deschanel's maternal instinct has always been by her side. "My sister was always very motherly, baby-sitting and stuff," Zooey Deschanel told Marie Claire in 2012 (via ABC News). And Emily's journey into motherhood started on the right foot. "I really like being pregnant. Not that there aren't things I don't love, but when I think about what my body is doing — creating a child — it just blows my mind," she told Fit Pregnancy in 2011 (via People). "I'm in awe of the process and science."

Motherhood continued to change Emily well beyond pregnancy. Becoming a mother made her more soft-hearted. "I'm more sensitive to things," she told Mom.com in 2012. And that new attribute seeped into the "Bones" set. "There was an episode last season where a boy was murdered and that just [destroyed] me," she explained. As "Bones" fans will know, this goes against Temperance Brennan's M.O., who had a matter-of-fact approach to her work to the point of crossing into tactlessness territory.

"I'm in the scene meeting the parents and I'm supposed to be serious and professional, and here I am trying to hold back tears in order to give the performance that I want to give," she detailed. But Emily was more than able to excel in both her work and private life. She also showed how eager she was to start a family with her husband David Hornsby, of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" fame. Emily and Hornsby tied the knot in September 2010 — and she got pregnant very shortly after.