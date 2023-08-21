How Jim Parsons Really Feels About Young Sheldon's Iain Armitage

Jim Parson's 12 years as Sheldon Cooper on "The Big Bang Theory" mean he definitely has expert opinions on how to most accurately play the character. Fortunately, he has a ton of respect for Iain Armitage, who plays a younger version of the character on "Young Sheldon." During a 2014 appearance on "Today," Parsons claimed that it was "surprisingly easy" to play Sheldon Cooper, the anti-social Einstein-level scientist. He also complimented the writing team, although most of his ease came through understanding "what it is to feel outsidery." He continued, "But if you're just willing to access that and tap into that, it's not hard at all to feel like 'no one understands me,'" he added.

Although "The Big Bang Theory" ended in 2019, "Young Sheldon" has allowed viewers to invest themselves in Sheldon's earlier years. Parson is one of the show's executive producers — alongside the original team of "Big Bang" showrunners — which premiered two years before "TBBT." In fact, Parsons actually came up with the premise, which he pitched to his bosses, while attempting to create an original scripted series, according to Entertainment Tonight. But while "Young Sheldon" may not have existed without Parson's initial idea, Armitage's performance has also helped it become CBS's highest-rated show this past spring, per the Los Angeles Times. Not only does Parsons agree, but he may be Armitage's biggest fan of all.