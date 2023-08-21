9 Workout Photos From The Stars Of General Hospital That Make Us Sweat

Here are some fiery workout photos from the "General Hospital" cast that will leave you motivated, drooling... or both.

Since the release of the 1949 series "These Are My Children," daytime TV fans have immersed themselves in the dramatic, shocking, and heartbreaking soap opera genre. One show that has continued to captivate audiences is "General Hospital." Set in the fictional town of Port Charles, New York, the show follows the scandalous lives of the town's residents as they navigate love, dysfunctional family dynamics and even murder. Thanks to its immense popularity, "General Hospital" recently reached its landmark 60th anniversary, earning the title of the longest American scripted show in production, per Variety.

However, the outrageous storylines and jaw-dropping drama aren't the only reason viewers tune into the daytime drama. Like similar soap operas, "General Hospital" features an expansive cast full of attractive actors and actresses who make viewers swoon. With the rise of social media, some cast members have shared with their fans how they remain fit, healthy and alluring with various workout snapshots and videos.