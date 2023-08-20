Ron Cephas Jones' Final Instagram Shows Just How Close He Was With His Daughter Jasmine

Ron Cephas Jones, the actor best known for his role as William Hill on "This Is Us," has died at the age of 66, a rep for the star confirmed to People. Jones is survived by his only daughter, Jasmine Cephas Jones, who he welcomed in 1989 with jazz singer Kim Lesley. Jasmine followed in her father's footsteps, working in the entertainment business as an actor and musician. Aside from starring in the television series "Blindspotting," she also played the roles of both Peggy Schuyler and Maria Reynolds in the streaming version of Broadway's "Hamilton," according to her IMDb. And, in 2020, Jasmine and her father made history together at the Emmys.

Ron took home the Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series for his role on "This Is Us," while Jasmine won the Emmy for Outstanding Actress In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series for her work on the television series, "#FreeRayshawn." After their big wins, Ron spoke to the press about sharing the occasion with his daughter. "Winning another Emmy is icing on the cake, but to see my daughter move into this place where she's earned an Emmy... it's beyond words," Ron said, according to Today. "The highlight of this whole journey is to see my daughter become happy, successful and healthy."

Ron's final Instagram post featured a nod to Jasmine, with whom he shared a special relationship.