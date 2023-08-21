Ronan Keating's Son Jack Is All Grown Up And A Reality TV Star

Ronan Keating is an Irish singer known for his 1999 cover of the song "When You Say Nothing At All." His hit played in the popular rom-com "Notting Hill," which starred Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant. Ronan is also a television host and was previously a judge on the Australian version of "The X Factor." In addition to being a successful artist and TV personality, Ronan is a proud dad of five kids.

Ronan's son Jack Keating is now a young adult who's had his own claim to fame as a reality TV star. He garnered attention as a contestant on Season 8 of "Love Island" Casa Amor. However, Jack didn't form connections with any of the ladies on the dating show and was ousted after five days, per Irish Mirror.

Prior to Jack's departure, Ronan showed support for his son by tuning in to "Love Island." Jack said, "He's buzzing for me, me and my dad are very close, we're best mates," per The Sun. Yet, on the show, Jack raised eyebrows when he shared something about his dad that turned out to be untrue. Here's the scoop on Jack's short-lived stint on "Love Island," as well as some key details about his personal life.