Ronan Keating's Son Jack Is All Grown Up And A Reality TV Star
Ronan Keating is an Irish singer known for his 1999 cover of the song "When You Say Nothing At All." His hit played in the popular rom-com "Notting Hill," which starred Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant. Ronan is also a television host and was previously a judge on the Australian version of "The X Factor." In addition to being a successful artist and TV personality, Ronan is a proud dad of five kids.
Ronan's son Jack Keating is now a young adult who's had his own claim to fame as a reality TV star. He garnered attention as a contestant on Season 8 of "Love Island" Casa Amor. However, Jack didn't form connections with any of the ladies on the dating show and was ousted after five days, per Irish Mirror.
Prior to Jack's departure, Ronan showed support for his son by tuning in to "Love Island." Jack said, "He's buzzing for me, me and my dad are very close, we're best mates," per The Sun. Yet, on the show, Jack raised eyebrows when he shared something about his dad that turned out to be untrue. Here's the scoop on Jack's short-lived stint on "Love Island," as well as some key details about his personal life.
What did Jack say about his dad on Love Island?
Ronan Keating was stunned by a remark his son made about him on "Love Island." In an episode, Jack Keating chatted it up with contestant Gemma Owen, who asked him about his father, per The Sun. Jack told her, "He's a singer." When Owen asked, "A well-known singer?" Jack replied, "Yeah, you know Ronan Keating?" Nope, Owen hadn't heard of Ronan. Jack shared that his famous dad was "retired," a comment that Ronan later refuted.
On "The One Show,| Ronan explained, "He did drop the line that I was retired, that I was shocked about. I nearly fell off my chair!" He further clarified, "What? I'm doing 'The One Show' next week, I'm in York tonight! No, I'm definitely not retired." But Ronan wasn't holding grudges, as he shared his wishes for Jack's success on "Love Island," saying, "He's my boy and I just want to protect him."
Following his "Love Island" exit, Jack took to Instagram Live to describe his experience on the dating show. He shared that he had a feeling he'd be sent home early on. He added, "It's hard because you kind of feel like you've let yourself down as well because you want to go in there to see how far you can go." In spite of his disappointment, Jack was grateful for the opportunity and would even give it a second shot.
Jack is a single dad
Jack Keating didn't just make waves for his "Love Island" appearance. In March, the reality star announced the arrival of his daughter Maya Ann, according to the Daily Mail. "Welcome to the world my little," he captioned a black-and-white Instagram photo of him holding his newborn. He had the baby with artist Keely Iqbal, who co-parents with Jack. In an August interview with Goss.ie, Jack shared that his life changed a lot once Maya was born. He revealed, "Obviously it was a big shock, it wasn't part of the plan. But the past few months have been amazing. Maya is five and a half months old now, and that time has absolutely flown by. But yeah my life has definitely changed, I'm not the most important person anymore, my priorities have changed."
As it was confirmed that he and Iqbal aren't in a relationship, Jack is not averse to meeting someone new. Following his "Love Island" appearance, he went on the reality show "Dinner Date" but did not have luck. The new dad shared, "I'm still single, and still in the dating game for sure. But I'm keeping my options open and not rushing into anything." In addition, Jack still has an interest in going on dating shows. "I'd love to do 'Celebs Go Dating' or one of the bigger ones like 'Too Hot To Handle' – I think that would be hilarious!" he said.