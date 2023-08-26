Law & Order: Are Mariska Hargitay And Kelli Giddish Friends In Real Life?

In August 2022, Kelli Giddish announced that she would be departing "Law & Order: SVU." In an Instagram post, she shared her feelings about taking on the role of Amanda Rollins and leaving the beloved character behind. Giddish wrote, "Playing Rollins has been one of the greatest joys and privileges of my life. I've been so fortunate to be a part of the 'Law & Order' family for the last 12 years." Giddish had a special connection to Rollins and felt that the character had a strong arc. She continued, "There is simply no other character on TV like Rollins. She's grown and changed, and I have as well." Noting that she was in her late 20s when she joined the series, Giddish expressed gratitude for getting to play the character for much of her adulthood.

In light of her exit, co-star Mariska Hargitay revealed what it was like working with Giddish. Hargitay raved about her, telling ET Canada, "She is one of my favourite actors that I've ever worked with and we got to build something really beautiful together and really earned together because our characters had quite a journey." It's safe to say that Hargitay and Giddish have a tight bond. The actor added, "I'm gonna miss her a lot, but she's a lifelong friend and I'm just glad that our paths crossed, and I know they'll continue to cross."