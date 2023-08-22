What Mark Harmon Has Been Doing Since Leaving NCIS

Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs, portrayed by Mark Harmon, was at the very heart of "NCIS," from its premiere in 2003. In addition to being the lead character, Gibbs was a firm fan favorite. Viewers were left reeling when Harmon announced in 2021 – that after 18 years on the show — he was joining the ranks of the many stars who have left "NCIS." So, what's Harmon been doing since hanging up his black baseball cap?

Following the news of Harmon's imminent departure, CBS pondered what the future held for "NCIS" once its lead character was gone. According to The Hollywood Reporter, execs even considered canceling the series, which is the most viewed on television and the network's longest-running show. However, Harmon stepped up to the plate. He saved the future of "NCIS" by offering to stay on in a limited capacity for the start of Season 19 while the new lead eased his way into his shoes.

Meanwhile, the door was left open for Gibb's possible return in the future. "I'm not retired... The character is living in Alaska as far as I know," Harmon told ET. "Regarding the future of Gibbs, as longtime fans of the show may have noticed over the years... never count Leroy Jethro Gibbs out," showrunner Steven D. Binder announced in a statement. So, what has Mark Harmon been doing since leaving "NCIS"?