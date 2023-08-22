Why Wendy Williams Once Shaded Teresa Giudice's Husband Luis Ruelas

Drama plays a key role in "The Real Housewives" franchise, but there sure seems to be a lot of it surrounding Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas' marriage. Whether he's excluding Giudice's family members or raising eyebrows with talk about his sex life, Ruelas has fans divided. In 2022, Giudice told People that the two were having sex up to five times a day on their honeymoon. "We're very sexual. ... I can't keep my hands off of [Luis], he can't keep his hands off of me," she said. "We're very hot and steamy and I think that's the way you have to be. I'm really so attracted to him, and vice versa, and I love every minute of it. You have to be! Otherwise, why would I get married?"

However, fans didn't think Giudice's admission was as romantic as she did. One person reposted the article on Reddit with the title, "My apologies for ruining you guys Tuesday." Fans then chimed in with comments like, "Aren't they exhausted?" and "Sometimes I wonder what her kids must think of this." All the talk about Ruelas and Giudice's sex life raised red flags about Ruelas' high sex drive.

The behavior certainly seemed problematic when viewed in light of a 2021 Page Six article, which detailed how Ruelas "punished" his previous girlfriends for not agreeing to his sexual demands. It was the last straw for talk show host Wendy Williams, who went off on Giudice's husband as of September 2022.