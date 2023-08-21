Athletes Who Have Openly Trashed Lionel Messi

After an emotional end to a long-running career at FC Barcelona and a difficult two-season stint at Paris Saint-Germain, celebrated soccer star Lionel Messi was undoubtedly off to a great start following Inter Miami CF's Leagues Cup win in August 2023. A penalty shoot-out against Nashville SC earned Inter Miami its first title since its entry into Major League Soccer.

The announcement of Messi's move to the United States saw a spike in business activity worldwide, per ESPN. eBay searches for Messi-related souvenirs rose up 75%. Similarly, the demand for tickets for his early matches soared up to 1000%. The Messi Effect also had Inter Miami merchandise flying off shelves. His first game that July was a star-studded affair featuring appearances by LeBron James, Kim Kardashian and her son Saint West, Serena Williams, Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham, and a string of other familiar faces. On social media, Messi also received nod in a tweet by Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes.

While Messi's fanbase is just as loud as the celebrities who adore him, not everyone holds the Argentine footballer in high regard. These key figures in the sports world proved just that, either through one-off incidents or repeated unflattering comments that were made public. Here are the athletes who have openly trashed Lionel Messi.