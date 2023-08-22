13 Longest Celebrity Engagements
Celebrities live in the public eye, meaning their romantic relationships and subsequent breakups often become the subject of multiple news stories. While we all enjoy following the romantic histories of our favorite stars, it can't be easy to live out sad moments, such as failed engagements and divorces, in front of the whole world. Still, some famous people have managed to find their happily ever afters, and occasionally it's happened after an exceedingly long engagement.
Whether you're a fan of a short engagement or you'd rather hurry to the altar, it's clear that some people prefer to take their time when it comes to wedding planning. While plenty of celebrities have huge, star-studded wedding ceremonies, others are more than happy to tie the knot under the radar without the world necessarily knowing their business. Here, we explore some of the longest celebrity engagements of all time, varying from several years to literal decades.
Amy Adams and Darren Le Gallo weren't in a rush
Six-time Oscar-nominee Amy Adams got engaged to artist and actor Darren Le Gallo in 2008 after six years together. In an interview with People, Adams said of her partner, "He's really special ... I'm really lucky because he's not competitive with me. He supports and embraces my success as mine. And he has his own goals for himself, but he never makes my success his failure."
The pair were engaged for seven years before they decided to tie the knot on May 2, 2015. The low-key wedding reportedly took place in California, but further details about the couple's special day remain scarce. Since they welcomed daughter Aviana in 2010, she was also in attendance at her parents' nuptials. As for why they waited so long to make it down the aisle, Adams told Allure in 2009 (via People), "I've been really busy, and I feel like a horrible fiancée that I haven't gotten swept up in the whole idea of a wedding ... But I just haven't."
Michelle Yeoh and Jean Todt waited 19 years
Michelle Yeoh and Jean Todt surprised everyone when they finally tied the knot after an incredible 19-year engagement. While Yeoh is an Oscar-winning actor who needs little introduction, Todt is the former CEO of Ferrari.
In their wedding program, which Ferrari Formula 1 driver Felipe Massa shared on Instagram, the couple wrote, "We met in Shanghai on 4th June 2004. On 26th July 2004, J.T. proposed to marry M.Y and she said YES!" They continued, "Today after 6992 days on 27th July 2023 in Geneva, surrounded by loving family and friends, We are so happy to celebrate this special moment together." In photos shared by Massa, it was clear that Yeoh's Oscar, which she won for her performance in "Everything Everywhere All at Once," was also an honorary guest at the wedding.
Yeoh also shared some adorable behind-the-scenes photos from the wedding on Instagram, which she captioned, "19 years and YES!! we are married!!" It would seem that the special day was most definitely worth the wait.
Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde had a long engagement before they split
In November 2020, it was announced that Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde had split after a seven-year engagement while continuing to co-parent their two children, son Otis and daughter Daisy. The couple first began dating in November 2011 before getting engaged after the holidays in 2012.
Both Wilde and Sudeikis had been married previously to other people, which may explain their trepidation when it came to setting a wedding date. The "Ted Lasso" star separated from writer and director Kay Cannon in 2008, with the pair finalizing their divorce in 2010. Wilde, meanwhile, filed for divorce from her husband, Italian prince Tao Ruspoli, in March 2011.
Wilde quickly moved on after ending her engagement to Sudeikis. In January 2021, she went public with her romance with pop superstar Harry Styles, whom she met while making her movie, "Don't Worry Darling." Wilde and Styles split in November 2022. Sudeikis dated model and actor Keeley Hazell following his split from Wilde, but the pair broke up in early 2022.
Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher waited six years
"Borat" himself, Sacha Baron Cohen was engaged to "Confessions of a Shopaholic" star Isla Fisher for six years before the pair finally tied the knot. Fisher and Cohen reportedly married in Paris in March 2010, after first meeting in 2001 and getting engaged sometime in 2004. According to People, Fisher opened up about her engagement in a 2005 interview with a British newspaper, saying, "Sacha makes me laugh more than anyone, which is why I'm marrying him." As for why she wasn't in a rush to tie the knot, Fisher said, "I find weddings really boring. They give speeches, your aunt kisses you on the cheek, and you're at a boring table. But it's different when it's your own."
Fisher converted to Judaism ahead of marrying her beau, which played an important part in the couple's wedding. "I will definitely have a Jewish wedding just to be with Sacha," Fisher told the Evening Standard. "I would do anything — move into any religion — to be united in marriage with him. We have a future together, and religion comes second to love as far as we are concerned." On December 8, 2021, they celebrated 20 years together, which is more than a little impressive in Hollywood.
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom keep postponing their wedding
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom started dating in January 2016 before taking a break in February 2017. By early 2018, the pair had gotten back together, and this time, it seemed as though their romance was forever. On Valentine's Day in 2019, Bloom proposed to the "Roar" singer, and she accepted. Perry shared a photo of her unusual, jaw-dropping engagement ring, which is in the shape of a flower, on Instagram the following day, along with the caption, "full bloom."
Rumors initially suggested that the pair would wed in 2019, but the couple's big day got postponed. In August 2020, Bloom and Perry expanded their family when they announced the birth of their daughter, Daisy Dove, via UNICEF's Instagram page. In February 2022, the "Firework" singer made an appearance on the "Kyle & Jackie O" radio show (via People) and revealed that the COVID-19 pandemic was responsible for the delays in her tying the knot with Bloom. "It's a destination location that like, you know, we're still trying for it to work out," Perry explained. "But every couple of months it's like, 'New variant! New variant! New variant!'" As of 2023 and a four-year engagement, Bloom and Perry have yet to tie the knot, but it seems the pair is in no rush to walk down the aisle.
JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers' Bachelorette love story
JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers met on "The Bachelorette," solidifying their love for one another when they got engaged in May 2016. However, the couple wasn't in a rush to wed, and they ended up having a long engagement before getting married. In May 2022, after six years together, Fletcher and Rodgers finally made it down the aisle with a gorgeous wedding at the Sunstone Winery in Santa Ynez, California. In an interview with People, Fletcher said of her big day, "It sounds cliché, but I really am marrying my best friend," she continued, "Everything that's happened in our relationship has only made us stronger. And we just feel so lucky."
The beautiful wedding included several "Bachelor" franchise alums, such as Raven Gates, Adam Gottschalk, and Becca Tilley. "We wanted the vibe of our wedding to be traditional in a sense, but also playful and fun and unique," Fletcher told People. "We've been planning for a long time, so we wanted it to be just right!" Good things really do come to those who wait.
Alessandra Ambrosio and Jamie Mazur split after 10 years together
In March 2018, it was reported that Victoria's Secret model Alessandra Ambrosio had split from her fiancé Jamie Mazur after 10 years together. At the time, a source told Us Weekly that the pair were trying to keep their breakup quiet, but that Ambrosio was already ready to move on from her former beau. Having gotten engaged in 2008, the pair never set a wedding date, but they did welcome two children together, Anja and Noah. In 2015, Ambrosio explained why she had not yet planned her wedding, telling Extra (via Glamour), "When I do the wedding, it's gonna be very special, so I want to take time for that."
Ambrosio previously opened up about her relationship with Mazur, telling Cosmopolitan (via Us Weekly), "I travel all the time, so I think that helps keep the spark alive because it's not like I'm here every day." She continued, "I'm not an everyday-at-home kind of person." While the couple have since moved on, they have managed to remain friends and co-parents and have been photographed spending time together.
Brooke Burke and David Charvet's five-year engagement
Brooke Burke and David Charvet tied the knot on August 12, 2011, in a delectable destination wedding in St. Barts, after a five-year engagement. When they got married, the couple was already raising four children together — their kids Shaya and Rain, and Burke's children Sierra and Neriah from a previous relationship. Writing on her blog Modern Mom, Burke opened up about her decision to tie the knot, saying, "When the subject of marriage came up the other day, we started talking about why to do it at this point in our relationship. We have a home together, 2 kids together, my other 2 that David is helping raise, and we are totally married in our hearts." She continued, "'Do you want forever?' David asked. 'Yes, I need forever' I said. It was just that simple. I would like to have a 'Husband.'"
Sadly, the couple's happily ever after was short-lived. After announcing their separation in January 2018, the pair proceeded with their divorce, which was finalized in March 2020.
Oprah Winfrey and Stedman Graham changed their minds about marriage
Oprah Winfrey has been with her partner Stedman Graham for decades after they first started dating in 1986. The pair would get engaged in October 1992, with People reporting that Graham said to his beau, "I want you to marry me ... I think it's time." They immediately started planning their nuptials, with a view to getting married in 1993. However, Winfrey started doubting the decision and ultimately called off the wedding.
"I realized I didn't actually want a marriage," she revealed in Oprah Daily in January 2020. "I wanted to be asked. I wanted to know he felt I was worthy of being his missus, but I didn't want the sacrifices, the compromises, the day-in-day-out commitment required to make a marriage work." Instead, Winfrey and Stedman made the commitment to one another to stay together unmarried.
While Stedman and Winfrey didn't ultimately get married, they've since proven that their relationship has remained strong, and they've spent almost four decades together.
Jennifer Hudson and David Otunga's nine-year engagement ended badly
In 2008, Oscar-winner Jennifer Hudson announced her engagement to former WWE star David Otunga. According to Marie Claire U.K., Ortunga proposed to Hudson on her 27th birthday with a gorgeous Neil Lane diamond ring. In early 2017, Hudson got candid about why she was yet to marry Ortunga, revealing during an appearance on the British chat show "Loose Women" (via the Mirror), "I feel like everything is about timing, and he ain't going nowhere. He's still there." During their time together, Hudson and Ortunga welcomed a son, David Jr.
In November 2017, it was announced that the pair had gone their separate ways, and that Hudson had obtained a protective order against her ex, per E! News, alleging threatening and harassing behavior. In a statement obtained by TMZ, the former wrestler denied the allegations made by Hudson, saying, "At no time did Mr. Otunga 'physically push' Ms. Hudson as she has alleged."
Carmelo and La La Anthony were engaged for six years
La La Anthony and NBA star Carmelo romantically got engaged on Christmas Day in 2004. After a six-year engagement, the pair wed in Manhattan, New York, in July 2010. According to People, the wedding was attended by a slew of stars, including Kim Kardashian and Justin Timberlake. The publication noted that a total of 300 guests were invited to the nuptials, and that Anthony and Carmelo's son Kiyan adorably served as the ring bearer.
Unfortunately, Carmelo and Anthony announced their split in April 2017. In October 2022, Anthony discussed the breakup during an appearance on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast and revealed that their relationship faced difficulties soon after their wedding. According to Anthony, the marriage became strained after Carmelo was traded from the Denver Nuggets to the New York Knicks in 2011. "I'm from New York so being here is nothing new," she explained (via People). "When we lived here under all of that, that's when things became complicated ... Now that I look back, that was kind of the start of the demise of the marriage."
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's on-and-off engagement
After first meeting in 2009, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth had an on-again-off-again relationship until they eventually got engaged in May 2012. At the time, Cyrus celebrated the event, telling People, "I'm so happy to be engaged and look forward to a life of happiness with Liam." The couple called off their engagement in September 2013, only for news of their reunion to break in early 2016. In January 2016, it was revealed that the pair were engaged once again, and Cyrus shared a photo of herself wearing her engagement ring. During an appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in October 2016, the "Wrecking Ball" singer dished that she wasn't a big fan of the ring, saying (via the Daily Mail), "[It] isn't really my aesthetic ... But I'll wear it because you love me."
In December 2018, Cyrus and Hemsworth tied the knot, making their love official after an on-and-off six-year engagement. Sadly, their love story simply wasn't meant to be, and by August 2019, Hemsworth and Cyrus had split again. This time, the breakup was final, and the pair finalized their divorce in January 2020.
Carmen Electra and Rob Patterson couldn't make it last
Model and actor Carmen Electra announced her engagement to Korn guitarist Rob Patterson in April 2008. A source revealed to People that Electra's unusual engagement ring featured both black and white diamonds, however, the pair never made it down the aisle. Instead, they split up after a four-year engagement. In October 2012, it was reported that Electra and Patterson had decided to separate, with sources telling E! News that the musician had moved out of their shared home the previous month.
In 2014, Electra spoke to HuffPost Canada Music and revealed that she hadn't given up on love following her failed engagement. "My biggest lesson is to never become jaded by one experience," she explained. "I'm always going to be inspired to look at love as it was the first time I fell in love because I think being in love is one of the most beautiful things in the world."