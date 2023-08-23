Here's Why Elizabeth Frankini Got Fired From Below Deck

"Below Deck" Season 8 was fraught with drama. Not only did the cast and crew film during the COVID-19 pandemic, but Captain Lee Rosbach also had to navigate a yacht with an almost entirely new crew, including the chief stew, Francesca Rubi, and her first stew, Elizabeth Frankini. While the first stew is usually the chief stew's right-hand man, Frankini got distracted by her boatmance with deckhand James Hough and managed to flub on many tasks, exasperating Rubi and the rest of the crew.

One particular mishap by Frankini was literally toxic. The stew made a mixture of soap and bleach in the interior, which created fumes that left the crew woozy. After the chief engineer did an investigation, he realized Frankini's concoction was the culprit and likened it to the mustard gas used during World War II. "I was honestly distracted by ... the way [Rubi] answered me. I was really starting to feel a lot of condescending animosity from her," Frankini shared with E! News. She added, "Unfortunately, I didn't know that was so toxic and I feel so bad about it. You know, I do feel really bad, especially 'cause [Rubi] did say, 'Take it outside.'" While that might have been a fireable offense, Frankini managed to stay for most of the season – until one final straw got her fired.