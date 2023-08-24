The One Strict Rule Aaron Spelling Had For Daughter Tori's 90210 Role

Aaron Spelling was the king of television producers, with over 200 smash hit shows to his name, including "Starsky and Hutch," "Charlie's Angels," and "Charmed," per IMBD. So, it's only fitting that his daughter, Tori Spelling, grew up like a pampered princess. Tori's relationship with her famous father was close, and he ensured she wanted for nothing during her childhood. Aaron even launched her career thanks to Tori's "Beverly Hills 90210" role.

According to Page Six, the Spelling family lived in a sprawling $150 million mansion in swanky Holmby Hills. They threw lavish parties, hobnobbed with entertainment's elite, and engaged in eye-watering shopping sprees. Still, Tori said that her über-wealthy and successful father had always remained self-effacing and unassuming. "I was born into a Hollywood family, and I think my dad being as huge as he was as a producer — he was so grounded and so humble and so kind," Tori told Fox News. "He was my mentor. He was my dad, but my mentor in life."

She insisted that her career wasn't built on nepotism. "I got an agent and took acting classes and really worked on myself before I even put myself out there," Tori claimed. That said, per TV Guide, she appeared in many of her father's shows when she was a child and shot to fame, playing Donna Martin on "Beverly Hills 90210." The role wasn't without its caveats, though—there was a strict rule that Aaron Spelling had for his daughter Tori's 90210 role.