Tori Spelling's Tense Relationship With Her Mom Takes Unexpected Turn

Tori Spelling has had a pretty tumultuous relationship with her mom since her father, Aaron Spelling, died in 2006. The legendary producer, known for shows such as "Beverly Hills, 90210," "Melrose Place," and "7th Heaven" left the bulk of his $500 million fortune to Candy, while Tori and her brother, Randy Spelling received only $800,000. Over the years, Tori has dealt with a slew of public financial struggles, which included failed real estate investments, and overdue credit card bills, per The Sun. Tori's mom has largely left her to handle her own affairs. In 2016, after news of Tori's Amex card debt hit the news, Candy spoke to TMZ and stated that she was not going to pay for it, although she did say that she helped out with Tori's regular expenses, such as her kids' housing, schooling, and food.

Candy has also been highly critical of her only daughter. In her memoir "Candy At Last," she revealed that Tori's habit of spending "$50,000 to $60,000" in a store was the reason Aaron didn't leave her with more money (via Daily Mail). Oh, and she also basically placed her husband's death on Tori's shoulders, citing her daughter's lack of contact with him during the last part of his life, per Today.

With so much bad blood between them, it once looked like Tori and Candy would never mend their relationship. However, a recent update from Tori suggests otherwise.