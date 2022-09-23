Tori Spelling's Long Rift With Her Mom Might Be Coming To An End

Tori Spelling and her mom Candy Spelling have had a pretty rough relationship over the years. However, it appears that things have been taking a turn.

According to the Independent, the relationship between the two began to fall apart in the mid-2000s, around the time when Tori began an extramarital affair with now-husband Dean McDermott. Then Tori's dad, famed TV producer Aaron Spelling, died. Tori reportedly got the devastating news from a friend because her mother refused to call her. Afterward, the "Beverly Hills 90210" star and her brother Randy Spelling each only received $800,000 of their father's $500 million estate.

In 2009, Candy told People that things had gotten even worse between her and her daughter. "I don't see Tori and Dean anymore," she shared with the outlet. At the time, she also reportedly wasn't spending time with the couple's oldest son, Liam, and hadn't met their daughter, Stella. However, now there appears to be peace and love between the two!