Tori Spelling's Long Rift With Her Mom Might Be Coming To An End
Tori Spelling and her mom Candy Spelling have had a pretty rough relationship over the years. However, it appears that things have been taking a turn.
According to the Independent, the relationship between the two began to fall apart in the mid-2000s, around the time when Tori began an extramarital affair with now-husband Dean McDermott. Then Tori's dad, famed TV producer Aaron Spelling, died. Tori reportedly got the devastating news from a friend because her mother refused to call her. Afterward, the "Beverly Hills 90210" star and her brother Randy Spelling each only received $800,000 of their father's $500 million estate.
In 2009, Candy told People that things had gotten even worse between her and her daughter. "I don't see Tori and Dean anymore," she shared with the outlet. At the time, she also reportedly wasn't spending time with the couple's oldest son, Liam, and hadn't met their daughter, Stella. However, now there appears to be peace and love between the two!
Tori Spelling and her mom Candy have been hanging out
In spite of their beef, Tori Spelling and Candy Spelling have seemed to be rekindling their relationship in recent years. Back in 2019, Tori revealed to Andy Cohen on an episode of "Watch What Happens Live" that the two were doing really well. The "Messyness" co-host recently celebrated Candy's birthday alongside her brother, Randy. Tori shared in an Instagram post, "I don't think the 3 of us { just the 3 of us} have gone out to dinner together in 20 years. All to celebrate our mom!"
Earlier in September, the daughter and mom were also spotted basking in the Malibu sun for a beach day. According to Page Six, Tori and Candy were with Tori's husband, Dean McDermott, "Million Dollar Listing" star Josh Flagg and his boyfriend Andrew Beyer, and Tori's 5-year-old son, Beau. Everyone appeared to be enjoying themselves, with Tori and Candy chatting and laughing. After the recent deaths of her fellow "Messyness" co-host, Teddy Ray, and "90210" co-star Joe E. Tata, Tori has been reminded that life is short. "So, hold those near and dear to you as close as you can," she advised her followers on Instagram. It's good to see Tori and Candy back to a great place!