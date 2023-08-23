Dark Secrets About The Cast Of Euphoria

The angsty teenage drama that took over HBO since its debut in 2019 is nonother than the series, "Euphoria." The show captivated viewers by taking on some of society's most taboo topics. The controversial coming-of-age story involved characters struggling with mental health, drug addiction, and loss while navigating the harsh world of high school.

"Euphoria" was an instant hit, becoming the second most-viewed series on HBO behind "Game of Thrones." While the series grabbed millions of viewers' attention, it isn't for the faint of heart. Many critics attacked the series for its bold and graphic fight scenes, depictions of drug abuse, and intimate sex scenes. But despite the criticism, "Euphoria" broke boundaries. Zendaya, who plays the show's main character, went on to set a record as the youngest two-time winner for lead actress at the Emmys.

But despite the show's success, the cast of "Euphoria" has its fair share of secrets. Cast members have opened up about their striking similarities with the complex teenagers they portray. Many of the show's actors have struggled with their own personal demons and tragedies, including the show's creator Sam Levinson. The raw, unfiltered story hits close to home for many of its cast members. From drug addiction and loss to heartbreak and betrayal, "Euphoria" isn't afraid to tackle polarizing issues. We're diving into the darkest secrets of the cast members who made the series so compelling.