RHONJ: Why Joe Giudice Has No Plans To Marry Again Anytime Soon

Joe Giudice may be dating here and there, but he doesn't really have an interest in getting remarried following his split from his first wife, Teresa Giudice. Joe rose to fame on "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" when Teresa was cast on the show. Joe, Teresa, and their four daughters quickly became the faces of the franchise and Bravo cameras caught just about every angle of their family dynamic. As the seasons went on, fans of the show watched Joe and Teresa's marriage start to fall apart ahead of news that the two were under investigation for fraud. A trial ensued and both were sentenced to time behind bars. Soon after, their marriage proved it couldn't stand the test. Following Joe's prison release in March 2019, he was deported to Italy, and Teresa filed for divorce shortly thereafter, according to People magazine.

In the time since, Joe has moved to the Bahamas and started building a new life for himself. Meanwhile, back in New Jersey, Teresa found love again with Luis Ruelas, and the two tied the knot in August 2022. For Joe, however he doesn't think another marriage is in the cards. On the June 12 episode of the "Behind the Velvet Rope" podcast, Joe admitted that he's in no rush to find a forever person. "I was married 20-something years, you know what I mean? It's not like I'm looking to get married again. Why would I?" he said. But it's possible that Joe could change his mind in the future.