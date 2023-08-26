The Family Tragedy That Changed Ronan Keating's Life Forever
Ronan Keating's life was never the same following a recent loss in his family. Ronan is the singer behind the hits "When You Say Nothing At All," "If Tomorrow Never Comes," and "I Believe I Can Fly." Born on March 3, 1977 in Dublin, Ireland, he was the youngest of five children. His father, Gerry Keating, used to be a lorry driver, while his mother, Marie, worked as a mobile hairdresser. In 1998, tragedy struck Ronan's family after his mother died of breast cancer at the age of 51, per The Daily Mail. Ronan, along with his dad and four siblings Ciarán, Linda, Gary and Gerard, established the Marie Keating Foundation to honor her memory. Formed in 2001, the foundation aims to help raise cancer awareness and prevention and provide support to those who are battling or have battled cancer, according to its official website.
24 years after her tragic death, Ronan remembered his mother in an emotional video he shared on Instagram. "I lost my mom 24 years ago today," he said. "She was our best friend, she was a legend, she was as cool as they come. The best mom." He then expressed his regret that his mother never got to meet any of her grandchildren, saying, "Cancer is such a horrible disease." While fighting back tears, the Irish singer told his mother, "I miss you and I love you." Unfortunately, Ronan would experience another tragic loss in his family after one of his siblings died this year.
Ronan Keating's brother died in a car crash
Ciarán Keating (pictured above in a gray suit), the older brother of Ronan Keating, died in a tragic car accident in Ireland, Dublin on the afternoon of July 15, 2023. According to BBC, Ciarán and his wife Anne Marie were on their way to watch their son's football match when they collided with another vehicle at Ballymiles town near Swinford in County Mayo. Both Anne Marie and the driver of the second car managed to survive the fatal crash but sustained serious injuries. Ronan, who was based in London, reportedly rushed to his family in Ireland after being informed of the shocking accident. Ciarán's family later confirmed his passing in an official statement published by Her.
"It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden and tragic passing of Ciarán Keating. Dearly loved husband of Annemarie, devoted father of Conall, Ruairí, and Aisling, and adoring grandpa to Bobbi, May, Reggie, Archie T., and Sonnie," they said. "He will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by his family, his father Gerry, mother-in-law Claire, sister Linda, brothers Gerard, Gary, and Ronan, daughters-in-law Amilia, and Emily, Aisling's partner Matthew, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, and many, many friends. May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace."
The family asked friends of Ciaran to donate to the Marie Keating Foundation. Ronan paid tribute to his late brother during a live concert in London.
Ronan Keating dedicated a song for his late brother
Two weeks after losing his brother, Ronan Keating headlined the Uptown Festival stage in London. He dedicated his hit song "If Tomorrow Never Comes" to his brother, per the Daily Mail. Ronan addressed the crowd, saying, "I didn't know if I was going to be here tonight or not. It's been quite a time for our family, so thank you so much for giving me this warm welcome."
At the funeral service of Ciarán, Ronan also delivered a tribute performance for his brother, singing a rendition of "This Is Your Song" which he originally wrote for their late mom. He told mourners at the service, "I shouldn't be singing it in these circumstances but we are and we will." He also took a moment to praise Ciarán's surviving children, saying, "Your strength over the past few days has been incredible and you've done your dad very proud."
In an Instagram update on August 18, Ronan said he and his family are still reeling over the tragic death of Ciarán. Saying, "It has been the hardest time for us all, and everyone is trying to manage a life now without our brother." He also thanked his fans for their love and support during this trying time in their family. "Take care of each other and from [my wife] Storm, myself, and all my family, thank you."