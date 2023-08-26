The Family Tragedy That Changed Ronan Keating's Life Forever

Ronan Keating's life was never the same following a recent loss in his family. Ronan is the singer behind the hits "When You Say Nothing At All," "If Tomorrow Never Comes," and "I Believe I Can Fly." Born on March 3, 1977 in Dublin, Ireland, he was the youngest of five children. His father, Gerry Keating, used to be a lorry driver, while his mother, Marie, worked as a mobile hairdresser. In 1998, tragedy struck Ronan's family after his mother died of breast cancer at the age of 51, per The Daily Mail. Ronan, along with his dad and four siblings Ciarán, Linda, Gary and Gerard, established the Marie Keating Foundation to honor her memory. Formed in 2001, the foundation aims to help raise cancer awareness and prevention and provide support to those who are battling or have battled cancer, according to its official website.

24 years after her tragic death, Ronan remembered his mother in an emotional video he shared on Instagram. "I lost my mom 24 years ago today," he said. "She was our best friend, she was a legend, she was as cool as they come. The best mom." He then expressed his regret that his mother never got to meet any of her grandchildren, saying, "Cancer is such a horrible disease." While fighting back tears, the Irish singer told his mother, "I miss you and I love you." Unfortunately, Ronan would experience another tragic loss in his family after one of his siblings died this year.