The Drama Behind Jennifer Esposito's Exit From Blue Bloods

Amid Jennifer Esposito's exit from "Blue Bloods," CBS announced, "Jennifer has informed us that she is only available to work on a very limited part-time schedule. As a result, she's unable to perform the demands of her role and we regretfully had to put her character on a leave of absence," per Deadline. Following the statement, Esposito took to Twitter to share, "CBS PUT me on unpaid leave and has blocked me from working anywhere else after my doctor said you needed a reduced schedule due to Celiac."

The "NCIS" actor went on to say that she had collapsed on set but had been given the green light to work again after taking a week off. However, Esposito alleged that CBS accused her of faking her illness in order to get a raise. "It's been almost two months without bringing me back to work + keeping Me from working anywhere else!... Absolutely shameful behavior," she concluded.

Esposito wasn't done after her Twitter blast. In an interview with Fox, she stated, "I have been in the business for 20 years. There have been so many [types] of injustice in this business, but it's what you sign up for; it is what it is. This, though, is something that is not about me. This is about a disease that people don't understand. What happened was ugliness. It makes me sick." Despite Esposito's grudge against CBS, ten years later, it seemed as if the actor and network mended fences.