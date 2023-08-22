Gisele Bündchen Proves Bond With Stepson Jack Remains Strong After Tom Brady Divorce

Gisele Bündchen is wishing her stepson, Jack, a happy 16th birthday. The supermodel shared some throwback photos on Instagram, taking a minute to share a sweet message to the oldest son of her ex-husband, Tom Brady, and his ex, Bridget Moynahan. "Happy birthday Jack! I can't believe that you are turning 16! I remember when you were just a little peanut and now you are towering over me," Bündchen's caption reads in part. Bündchen has always been very close to Jack, who was born after she and Brady already started dating.

During a Q&A on her Instagram Stories in 2020, Bündchen was asked about being a stepmother to Jack. "I don't like the word 'stepmom.' I like the word 'bonus mom' because I feel like it's a blessing in my life. I feel so lucky that I got to have an extra wonderful little angel in my life," she said, according to People magazine.

Bündchen and Brady tied the knot in 2009 when Jack was 2 years old. And while the then-couple went on to have two children of their own, Jack was always a big part of their family. In October 2022, Bündchen and Brady announced their decision to divorce after 13 years of marriage, per Entertainment Tonight.

Although Bündchen hasn't mentioned Jack on social media since her split from Brady, she did write one thing on Instagram that proves that her bond with him is still strong.